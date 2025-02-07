Verydarkman has shared his displeasure after Solomon Buchi took sides with Mercy Chinwo over her drama with her former record label boss EeZee T

In a video, VDM claimed that the Excess Love hitmaker used her influence to arrest her former record label boss EeZee T

He also revealed the huge amount EeZee T reportedly transferred to Mercy Chinwo, and he laid some allegations against her

Social critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has replied to relationship blogger Solomon Buchi after he lent his voice to the drama between gospel singer Mercy Chinwo-Blessed and her former record label boss EeZee T.

He said that Solomon sent him a message on Instagram and asked if he had heard Mercy's side of the story.

VDM shared screenshots of their conversation and claimed that the Obinasom hitmaker used her influence with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to detain EeZee T, real name Ezekiel ThankGod Onyedikachukwu.

VDM makes claims against Mercy Chinwo

According to VDM, EeZee T was forced to transfer $274k to his former signee before he could regain his freedom.

The social critic asked Solomon if he was aware. VDM also alleged that Mercy made money while still under the record label and refused to remit them.

Solomon added that it wasn't only $3,500 that EeZee T got from Mercy. At this point, VDM said that Mercy was the one using bloggers against EeZee T because she allegedly fed Solomon what he told him.

Speaking about EeZee T's complaint that Mercy breached their contract, VDM claimed it was true. He also said that Mercy was being economical with the truth.

VDM shares Mercy Chinwo, EeZee's court date

VDM revealed that the court date for the hearing of Mercy Chinwo and EeZee T's case is February 14, 2025, and he may be there. He also called on Solomon Buchi to respond to his questions.

In his video, he added that Mercy was manipulative and using the body of Christ to get away with what she did with boss of EeZee Conceptz record label.

VDM thrashes Mercy Chinwo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Verydarkman had weighed into the drama between Mercy Chinwo and her former record label EeZee Conceptz.

VDM shared his observations about the gospel singer and described her as manipulative and deceitful.

He also expressed dissatisfaction that Mercy Chinwo mentioned Pastor Jerry Eze and Nathaniel Bassey in her video.

