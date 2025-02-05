Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has broken her silence amid a viral video of Verydarkman calling her out

Mercy Chinwo joined Winners Chapel members to celebrate Bishop Oyedepo's wife, Faith Oyedepo, on her 67th birthday

The gospel singer's birthday message to Faith Oyedepo, however, stirred mixed reactions, with some netizens insisting she cleared her name

Popular gospel singer Mercy Chinwo recently returned to social media to celebrate Bishop David Oyedepo's wife, Faith Oyedepo, as she turned 67 on Wednesday, February 5.

Mercy snubbed social media critic Verydarkman who recently called her out after he announced his plan to investigate her ongoing online drama with her former label boss Eezee Tee.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM in another video had shared a message he received from YouTube after calling out the gospel singer.

Mercy Chinwo celebrates Faith Oyedepo

Mercy Chinwo, who refused to reply to her critics, shared pictures of her with Bishop Oyedepo's wife.

The gospel singer also penned a message to Faith Oyedepo who she described as a gift to the body of Christ.

"Happy 67th Birthday, Mummy Faith! @officialfaithoyedepo Today, we celebrate a woman of grace, wisdom, and unwavering faith—Pastor Mrs. Faith Oyedepo. You are more than a blessing; you are a gift to the body of Christ and to so many of us who have been touched by your teachings. I pray that this new year brings you more joy, peace, and fulfillment. May God continue to strengthen and reward you for all you pour into others. We love, honor and celebrate you today and always, ma," Mercy Chinwo wrote in her caption.

See Mercy Chinwo's post below:

Reactions as Mercy Chinwo celebrates Oyedepo's wife

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, with netizens dragging the gospel singer while demanding answers. Read the comments below:

funnyprinceworld said:

"Sister come answer ooooo we are waiting for you Abi the tears na acting."

ishmael_obinna reacted:

"Madam BODY OF CHRIST."

god_first9090 said:

"Deal na deal oh."

eyisax commented:

"Shey na true say u locked someone up for 9 days?"

official_blessing1 said:

"I’ll continue to love you and your songs till the end of time. I don’t care what anyone says. I know you shall come out of this whole drama stronger and better, for the almighty God is with you and nothing shall break you. Looking forward to new songs for Gods glory."

pugar24 reacted:

"Madam body of Christ we see what u do."

pinodict_tron_coin said:

"Snapping with a respected mother of God when you have been alleged of EFCC-bullying your helper Ezee Tee is not aligning. And then please stop talking about the body of Christ when all you do secretly does no glorify HIM."

VDM's fans flood Mercy Chinwo's page

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that netizens flooded the gospel singer's page.

Many who took sides with VDM, criticised Mercy Chinwo. This was after VDM had shared his evidence against her.

