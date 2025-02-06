Influencer May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has commented on the manipulated video of his client kissing comedian and actor Ayo 'AY' Makun

The lawyer noted that Chi Jeanny Blog, owned by Nwanneka Janye Umeezeani, a relative of Judy Austin was behind posting the video

He described the action as cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and a concerted smear campaign against May, which she objects to

Influencer May Edochie's lawyer, Emeka Ugwuonye, has objected to his client's continued cyberstalking. The latest was the manipulated video of May kissing filmmaker Ayo 'AY' Makun on an airplane.

He said that Chi Jeanny Blog, a Facebook page managed and owned by Nwanneka Janye Uchechukwu Umeezeani, aka Chi Jenny, was behind the video.

May Edochie's lawyer speaks about the manipulated video of her kissing AY. Imag credit: @mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

According to the lawyer, May finds the video vile and extremely offensive, given the peculiar facts and circumstances of the people involved in the making and sharing the video.

May Edochie's lawyer tackles blogger bullying her

In his Instagram post, the lawyer said Chi admitted publicly that she is a relative and friend of Nollywood actress Uchechukwu Judith Muoghalu, aka Judy Austin. Judy is the second wife of actor Yul Edochie, the ex-husband of May.

He added that Judy Austin has been associated with a history of hiring people to defame and smear Queen May, as alleged by actress Sarah Martins, a former friend and close associate of Judy Austin.

The lawyer revealed that Chi Jeanny has engaged in concerted actions to bully and smear Queen May, and she has intensified her behavior despite several warnings for her to cease and desist.

Recently, Ugwuonye noted that Judy Austin publicly praised and endorsed the work of Chi Jeanny, leaving no doubt in the minds of every observer that there is a shared purpose between her and Chi regarding the cyberbullying of Queen May.

Her past activities drove the lawyer to a point where he had no choice but to explore litigation and administrative remedies against her.

Reactions as May Edochie's lawyer slams blogger

Legit.ng has compiled some of the reactions as May Edochie's lawyer slams a blogger cyberbullying his client below:

Lolo Uruchi commented

"Very good now I love DPA Family Law Clinic. Dealing with Chi's Jeanny Blog is long over due. I will be super happy to see her dealt with cos of all the malicious damage on May."

Qmoves Okojie reacted:

"She has dared you all can do nothing. Her and uncle baba dared you all. This makes me so mad because there are laws against these types of behaviors. It is unacceptable. They started the bullying anyways."

Obi Judge commented:

"But I have been lamenting that let this woman be brought to court so she bring in her cohorts,now see what is happening,Give her a heavy lawsuits so she come and face the court."

Isabel Osueke reacted:

"Sir pls quickly deal with this woman called jenny and her cohorts. They have done enough. Your organisation should file a lawsuit against her in Canada, no delay. She does not even have papers to live in Canada and she's messing up."

Esther Ajuma Brama said:

"Nice one dd, enough of this nonsense, they should allow Queen May and her children breathe."

May Edochie's lawyer slams Yul Edochie

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that May Edochie's lawyer had opened up about their messy divorce after Judy Austin made a video about the estranged couple

The lawyer had earlier said that Yul was a dead-beat father as he had abandoned their children claiming May earns more than him.

In the video he made, he issued some threats as he claimed that Yul was violent towards May as she had to seek protection.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng