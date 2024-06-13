May Edochie's lawyer has opened up about their messy divorce after Judy Austin made a video about the estranged couple

The lawyer had earlier said that Yul was a dead-beat father as he had abandoned their children claiming May earns more than him

In the video he made, he issued some threats as he claimed that Yul was violent towards May as she had to seek for protection

Messy drama has continued to surrounded May and Yul Edochie's divorce saga as the lawyer of the woman has opened more cans of worms.

Legit.ng had reported that May lawyer had claimed that the actor was a deadbeat father. According to him, Yul claimed May was earning more than him, she should take up responsibilities of the family.

In a new video made by the lawyer, he alleged that Yul was violent towards May, that was why she had to seek for protection from the court and file for divorce.

May Edochie's lawyer opens up. Photo credit @mayyuledochie/@judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Lawyer makes threats

Issuing some threats and warning, the man said he was ready to speak even if May does not give him permission.

He warned the couple to stop granting interviews that would put the life of his client and kids at risk.

Speaking further, the lawyer claimed Yul and his second wife were making everyone look stupid as he told them to stop misleading the public.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Reactions has trailed the video made by the lawyer. Here are some of the comments below:

@vera_vanza1:

"Oh Jesus May is a very good woman she’s still protecting that beast image. I’m so angry right now."

@limfashion_:

"God have mercy.Yul is such an inresponsible man yet May has not for once open her mouth to say anything bad about him."

@mae.musu:

"This Lawyer is really doing well."

@prettibridget_world:

"Nice one lawyer."

@therealurch:

"May my fellow woman….. God will give a million times what you lost."

@carnivalbeauty:

"I hate Yul with every fibre in my being."

@eniolaspecial:

"When God is fighting one’s battles. Queen may no evil shall before you ijn."

@umunnag:

"Anyone coming out on social media to speak nonsense against Queen May, d vengeance of God in fury will torture d person to his/her 4th generation, Amen."

@unusual_ity:

"Abeg this man man named lawyer. I love this type of lawyer."

May and Yul celebrate 17th anniversary

Just some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie and his wife, May, celebrated 17 years together as a married couple.

The movie star posted a lovely photo of himself with his wife online to mark their 17th wedding anniversary.

Yul congratulated himself and his wife and noted that she is truly appreciated, and showered her with more accolades.

Source: Legit.ng