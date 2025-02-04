A renowned journalist Taiwo Obe has shared an old photo of singer Tems when she was a teenager

The Love Me Jeje hitmaker's mother has always been by her daughter's side and it was obvious in the photo shared by Obe

Tems recently won the Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance and her mother was by her side to celebrate with her

CHECK OUT! Earn more in 2025. Join a FREE webinar on creating a client-winning copywriting portfolio!

A veteran journalist Taiwo Obe has admitted that the mother of singer Temilade Openiyi, aka Tems, has always been supportive of her daughter.

He shared an old photo of the Me and U hitmaker with her mother taken on May 27, 2002, at Fantasyland, Ikoyi, Lagos.

A journalist shares old photos of Tems and her mum. Image credit: @araisokun

Source: Twitter

In a tweet, Taiwo said he remembered the picture when Tems said her mum had been there for her and her brother. He added that the trip was sponsored by his firm, TaijoWonukabe, which took their staff and associates' children to the fun park.

Simbo, Tems' mother was a doctor at the firm's HMO (Health Maintenance Organisation) and she kept an eye on her daughter Tems 13 years ago at the playground.

Man celebrates Tems' mum's birthday

While Tems won the 2025 Grammy Award for Best African Music Performance on February 2, 2025, it coincided with her mum's birthday on February 3.

In a previous tweet, Taiwo Obe celebrated Simbo's birthday and prayed that lines would fall in splendid places for her. He also congratulated her daughter Tems for winning her first individual Grammy Award.

Reactions as man shares Tems, mum's old photos

Legit.ng has compiled some of the comments as Taiwo Obe shared the old photos of Tems and her mother below:

@gino_esq reacted:

"This is one for the books."

@paul_nwabuikwu said:

"Nice! The future Grammy winner as a playful child."

@SowemimoTheKing commented:

"I’ll always be grateful to you sir, you helped me get through to one of the best ENT doctors in Nigeria last two years. I can hear almost perfectly now. Thank you so much Mr Obe!

Tems speaks sweetly about her mum

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tems has been trending non-stop since the announcement of her Grammy win.

Recall that Tems went on stage with her mother to receive her Best African Music Performance award.

In an interview with mother and child, the singer expressed her love towards her mother and shared more about their profound relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng