May Edochie's lawyer has shared an insight to how Yul got away with cheating on the actress for six years without her knowing

In a post on his Instagram page, he noted that many people have been asking how such will happen and the kind of relationship the couple shared

The things he stated about Yul and Judy became an eye-opener for the fans as they reacted in the comment section of the post

Emeka Ugwuonye, the relationship lawyer handing the divorce suit of Nollywood actors, Yul and May Edochie, has answered a few questions on the lips of fans about Edochie's marriage before it hit the rock.

Legit.ng had reported that the lawyer has shared the reason fans should support May Edochie in her quest for justice and dissolution of her marriage.

May Edochie's lawyer speaks about her upbringing. Photo credit@yuledochie/@dporganization/@mayyuledochie

Source: Instagram

In a new post, he noted that many have been wondering how Yul got away with cheating with Judy Austin for six years without May knowing about it.

According to him, the Nollywood actor was a very clever man, he succeeded in concealing his other relationship from May because she trusted him completely.

He disclosed that May and Yul started as family friends right from childhood, and they grew up together.

The lawyer also added that Yul was her first and only boyfriend till they got married, and they had a marriage made in heaven.

As a result of that, the learned man said that May was confident and sure of herself. She did not have a problem of insecurity and never thought Yul Edochie would betray her.

Lawyer shares more details

Stating further, Ugwuonye, explained that May understood early in their marriage that her husband was a movie actor and would naturally work with people of the opposite gender.

He added that she saw the women around her husband, including Judy, as his colleagues.

Recall that the lawyer has been vocal in his advocacy for his client, May Edochie. He once shared why Judy Austin's ex-husband case will be a nightmare for the actor.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to May's lawyer's post

Here are some of the comments from fans of the actress about the post:

@charleen.ndlovu.90:

"Why is the divorce taking so long."

@amakaokafor41:

"This is exactly what happened and I believe may have learnt not to trust any Adam again...karma will visit those two soon."

@antolia511:

"He played his cards well because he claimed he was always away working. So if he’s always traveling for work u would never suspect him. That’s how he got away for so long, using work as a cover."

@her_mothers_daughter_4:

"And Judy was a married woman,,so she will never think that d husband will go to the extent of folicking with another man's wife....chaiii yul God don d deal with u already."

@elinamoyo3:

" Yul is one evil human being."

@lucykalubeto:

"Okay to be honest this story hurts I can imagine how may suffered in the hands of Yul and judy, we who are not even related to may feels like this what more her children and her family members, anyway my prayer is that May will get the justice she deserves and the culprit Yul and judy will be punished."

@amaworld_83:

"God will definitely judge both Yul and his ashawo baby mama."

Yul, Judy sing for haters

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood celebrity couple replied their detractors online.

Judy’s ex-husband Obasi had made claims about the actress, and the couple responded to his outburst.

Yul and Judy dedicated a song to Obasi and their other detractors, leading to an online discussion.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng