Sarah Martins Digs Deeper Into Feud With Ex-bestie Judy Austin, Claims She Was Showing Off for May
- In a recent exclusive interview with Daddy Freeze, Sarah Martins, Judy Austin's former bestie, revealed more details about their strained friendship
- Sarah disclosed that Judy owed her a significant amount, precisely N1 million, and provided a thorough breakdown of the accumulating debt
- Expressing her dissatisfaction, Martins pointed out that Judy begged her for ambassadorial deals to use to make her husband's first wife envious
Nollywood actress Sarah Martins came out clean about how her former bestie Judy used her to taunt May Edochie.
Sarah claimed that Judy contacted her to recruit her as a brand ambassador after she was rejected by every business she approached due to the negative publicity around her online.
So, to undermine May Edochie, she pleaded with her to let her be the face of her skincare line.
“U filed for divorce yet refused to drop my name”: Yul Edochie drags May, demands bride price refund
During an interview with Daddy Freeze, Sarah Martins revealed that she made amends with May Edochie by apologising after her family urged her to avoid getting involved in the Edochies' marital crisis.
When asked about her friendship with Judy, she said that Judy became furious and threatened not to pay her the money she owed her after she publicly apologised and made peace with May.
Watch the video below
Netizens react to Sarah Martins' confession
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
cute_dalu_:
"I talk am say na May endorsements deals dey choke odiegwu and chukwualovukam."
oppyharuna:
"God of May! Continue to come through for her beyond what she expects. Continue to prepare a feast for her in the presence of her detractors."
anthonia_arinze:
"Na now them talk wetin dey pain them so na may endorsement dey pain them."
pray_tell8:
"I know may worked for her last name but make she cut that name. That guy is actually embarrassing."
lilyspicekitchen:
"Asin Elly am ready tired cos i thought this matter ended in 2023... Honestly yul has lost his shame."
evrythingstylish_:
"Is daddy freeze hmmmm for me, gist don full e head."
euniceuche31:
"There problem is because may sign 2 endorsments this year."
karahzcollectionz:
"Yul is cheap and embarrassing. Him and the Judy they fit."
Sarah Martins calls out for unpaid debt
The drama between Yul Edochie's second wife, Judy Austin, and her former best friend, Sarah Martins, took another twist.
Amid the feud between the two women, Sarah took to social media to call out Judy for an alleged N 1 million debt.
She claimed that she had to learn from her the hard way but would live on with her life.
