Nigerian music star, Ckay, who broke multiple records with his hit track Love Nwantiti was seen doing what he loves best

The singer was captured in a trending video singing Love Nwantiti with the Paris Basketball team who had just secured a major win

The video brought joy and smiles to the faces of not just sports lovers, but music lovers across social media

Ckay, Chukwuka Ekweani, a Nigerian music star and record-breaker, has found himself on the front line of blogs for the first time in a while.

The musician, known to stay out of controversies, was sighted in a trending video where he celebrated with the Paris Basketball team who had just made a huge success in their last game.

Ckay sings his hit song, Love Nwantiti for Paris Basketball team. Credit: @ckay_yo

The video saw Ckay dancing and singing to Love Nwantiti which was already blaring through the speakers of the locker room.

Although the players were fagged-out from the game they had just had, Ckay managed to cheer them up and got them to sing along and ended up dancing as well.

The fun moment has now gone around social media, as fans appreciated the singer, and Afrobeats in general.

Watch the video here:

Recall that Ckay finally became a homeowner in 2023, and he was elated over his achievement. The talented singer shared a picture of his new mansion and an old house he used to live in 9 years ago.

Many of his colleagues, as well as fans and followers, congratulated him in the comment section.

Fans react to Ckay's clip with Paris Basketball team

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@official_riken_francis said:

"Everyone of them sang the part they know 😍😍😂😂."

@gifted_kollectionz commented:

"So beautiful ❤️❤️❤️ had to watch again😍."

@sabiigirlfashion said:

"It's the way they chart their respective paths for me."

@therealspyce reacted:

"I love this video better than that Aaron Pierre’s 😠."

@dimpledroch:

"Music is a universal language."

@awujoola17 said:

"Na only the blacks sabi the song the white just dey laugh follow."

@yoursgraciouslyatise said:

"Naija to the world."

Ckay slams colleagues for copying him

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, singer Ckay threw shade at some of his colleagues, claiming that they mocked him when he first started his distinctive Afrobeats style but are now replicating it.

The 'Love Nwantiti' singer claimed that he created several vibes that today's Afrobeats singers rely on.

He recalled starting the trend of pushing Afrobeats tunes on TikTok and being mocked and noted how his colleagues are currently benefiting from it.

