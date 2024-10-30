A video has captured how Peller behaved after he got a gift from Davido after their TikTok live session

The skit maker and his lover Jarvis had gone to Davido's house, and they made some video while they were there

In another recording made by the funny man, he was dancing as Davido also joined them during the fun moment

Content creator, Habeeb Hamzat, professionally known as Peller, has shared his feeling after he got a gift from Davido.

Legit.ng had reported that Peller, Jarvis and Jo Blaq had gone to Davido's house, and they shared a video while they were there.

Peller shares fun video with Davido.

In another recording made by the funny man, he was given an expensive wristwatch by the Grammy Award nominee.

He behaved as he wanted to faint while Jo Blaq tried to hold him. He posed with the wristwatch and told someone to screenshot for him.

Peller, Jarvis dance with Davido

In the video, Peller and Jarvis were dancing to one of Davido's songs. The Timeless crooner later came to join them.

They all showed some nice moves as they had a great time together.

Recall that Davido had fulfilled his promise of going on TikTok live with Peller after they had a video call.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Peller's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by Peller. Here are some of the comments below:

@emmanuelprincenjoku:

"Peller Still Can't Believe that ."

@1disboismentor:

"Your grace ehhh."

@247inmybag:

"If to say I no be Davido fan how i for do?"

@mawutin_dmw:

"001."

@themixhq:

"001 Biggest in Africa."

@abatiade1:

"Definition of Grace, keep Moving IDAN."

Peller meets Davido

Legit.ng had reported that skit maker had finally linked up with Davido, and he shared a video of the two of them having a great time together.

The singer had a video call to Peller a few weeks ago, and they promised to have a TikTok session together.

The clip shared by the skit maker had mixed reactions from fans in the comment section as they shared their hot takes.

