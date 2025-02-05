A video has captured how Peller reacted after sighting what his brother did to Jarvis, his lover publicly in their house

Peller and Jarvis had gone to see the TikToker's mother and Jarvis also met with other members of Peller's family

His reaction towards his brother became a subject of dialogue among fans in the comment section of the post

Nigerian social media star Peller (born Habeeb Hamzat) and his lover, Jarvis, also known as Jadrolita (born Amadou Elizabeth Aminata) have both being captured while they stepped out to see the TikToker's family.

Legit.ng had reported that Peller had taken Jarvis to see his mother and video of the sweet moment surfaced online.

In another clip making the rounds on TikTok, the family were having a nice time and planning to eat. Peller's brother tried to take pictures with Jarvis.

He touched her on the shoulder and at her back and Peller was forced to react to the gesture. He took his brother's hands away from Jarvis' back and shoulder.

Peller warns brother,

While reacting to what his brother did to his lover, Jarvis, Peller warned his brother that he might lose his social media account.

Peller's brother replied that his account cannot be dealt with.

The TikToker's mother, who also was watching what was happening tried to caution to Peller. She told him that he should allow his brother take pictures with Jarvis.

This is not the first time that Jarvis and Peller will be stepping out together. They both visited Davido a few months ago for his TikTok live session and Jarvis was heard saying that she was eager to meet Davido's wife, Chioma.

See the video here:

Reactions trail Peller's behaviour to brother

Legit.ng compiled reactions of fans of the TikToker to the video. Here are some of the comments below:

@lillyjames014:

"Who go love me like this bayi."

@ediblequincy:

"Don’t worry Una go understand later. Aje he dey serious but dem go think say na play."

@idan_armaniiiiii:

"The mama self ask am if something don dey wrong with am."

@iam_egroyce:

"Baba dey protect e property na."

@Mike More:

"Na the way peller dey treat her and this kind of boundaries he dey set dey make people around am respect and behave well around her … He is a correct man."

@Aladufe:

"See Peller mum saying why is Peller not allowing others in the family take pictures with Jar is. the mama self tire, she say hope another thing no dey do you this boy."

@King Isaiah:

"This is not a matter of being jealous, Na principle he dey set for em babe which everyone no Mata who u think u are must follow. "

Jarvis picks Peller at airport

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller, who had been out of the country came back, and his lover went to pick him up at the airport.

The TikToker shared a video of his return to Nigeria and Jarvis was seen in the car feeling shy.

Their love display became a topic among fans, who shared their views about the two of them and their love affair

