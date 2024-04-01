Popular Nigerian stand-up comedian AY Makun officially spoke up about the rumours of him having a son out of his matrimonial home

The humour merchant spurred speculation days ago after he shared a picture of a young man to celebrate his 17-year-old birthday

During his recent AY Live show, the comic actor brought out the young boy to reveal further details on their blood ties

Popular Nigerian stand-up comedian AY Makun addressed the uproar surrounding a social media post celebrating a 17-year-old boy's birthday a few days ago.

Legit.ng reported that the comic man was criticised after he shared pictures of a young whom many presumed to be his biological son from a different woman

During his recent Easter comedy show, AY debunked the rumours, and revealed that the young man is the son of his younger sister.

He stated that social media is inherently biased and that stories are quickly constructed without concrete evidence.

The humour merchant who complained about supporting Peter Obi recounted how peeps earlier attacked and accused him of birthing a child outside of his marriage.

"Ladies and gentlemen," he said, "the son that I proudly shared on Instagram is not my biological child. Instead, he is my younger sister's son. However, as a family, we consider him our own."

Netizens react to AY's confession

@promoting_naija:

"No need to explain. Let anyone believe what ever they want."

@patootiie_:

He’s already taller than his dad. Cute."

@aabagaye:

"AY be like you go dey explain tire no evidence."

@lajalivinlarj:

"I’m still waiting for him to talk on why he slapped his wife in public."

@adeola5_deola:

"That's a fact! Believe everything you see on social media at your own risk."

AY and wife Mabel hint at marital crisis

Legit.ng recalls reporting when AY and his beautiful wife, Mabel Makun, unfollowed themselves on Instagram.

This action came hours after Mabel had shared a cryptic post on her page about a particular person who allegedly threatened her life.

Months afterwards, AY revealed that he had another family apart from the one he shares with Mabel.

