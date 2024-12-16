AY Makun Proud of His Daughter as She Happily Vlogs About Her Experience at His Movie Premiere
- Renowned comedian Ayo Makun held his most-anticipated premiere for his new movie, The Waiter, recently
- The star-studded event happened on Saturday, December 14, 2024, and was graced by celebrities from the entertainment scene and beyond
- Makun's daughter, Ayomide, released a vlog of her father's premiere and melted his heart in the process, as he appreciated her for the effort
Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun's daughter, Ayomide, made her father proud with a social media post.
Ayomide took it upon herself to vlog about her experience at her father's movie premiere, on Saturday, December 14, 2024.
Sharing the vlog on his social media page, AY Makun noted that he had just stumbled upon it and that he was overwhelmed with joy.
He affirmed that her words brought back amazing memories of the night and thanked her for contributing to her school fees.
The comic actor wrote:
" Overwhelmed with joy! 🎉 Just stumbled upon my daughter’s vlog, where she beautifully narrates her experience at my movie premiere. Her words brought back all the amazing moments of that night! 🥰 Thank you, Michelle, for helping me to contribute to your school fees. #thewaitermovie will be in cinemas nationwide from December 20th."
See the post below:
Reactions to AY's daughter's vlog
Read some comments below:
@realwarripikin:
"Soooo Beautiful ❤️."
@onyinyechi_03:
"Says contributing towards her school fees."
@jiroogada:
"Boss AY, see your girl called you bro o😂😂😂. O ga o, reminds me of how my kids tell me "bye girl" when we're ending a call. No respekt 🥹."
@stonesmith__:
"Wow you are now my father in-law sir."
@charitynelson79:
"God bless u daughter for supporting ur Dad. Father's blessings are Priceless."
AY Makun, May Edochie trend over new movie
Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun and Yul Edochie’s estranged wife, May announced that they both worked on a project.
The comic merchant and the businesswoman released a teaser to announce their project's premiere and release date.
The scene and storyline of the viral short clip showing the two stars have since left netizens brimming in anticipation.
