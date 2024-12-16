Renowned comedian Ayo Makun held his most-anticipated premiere for his new movie, The Waiter, recently

The star-studded event happened on Saturday, December 14, 2024, and was graced by celebrities from the entertainment scene and beyond

Makun's daughter, Ayomide, released a vlog of her father's premiere and melted his heart in the process, as he appreciated her for the effort

Nigerian comedian Ayo Makun's daughter, Ayomide, made her father proud with a social media post.

Ayomide took it upon herself to vlog about her experience at her father's movie premiere, on Saturday, December 14, 2024.

AY gets emotional as his daughter shares her experience at his movie premiere. Credit: @aycomedian

Sharing the vlog on his social media page, AY Makun noted that he had just stumbled upon it and that he was overwhelmed with joy.

He affirmed that her words brought back amazing memories of the night and thanked her for contributing to her school fees.

The comic actor wrote:

" Overwhelmed with joy! 🎉 Just stumbled upon my daughter’s vlog, where she beautifully narrates her experience at my movie premiere. Her words brought back all the amazing moments of that night! 🥰 Thank you, Michelle, for helping me to contribute to your school fees. #thewaitermovie will be in cinemas nationwide from December 20th."

See the post below:

Reactions to AY's daughter's vlog

Read some comments below:

@realwarripikin:

"Soooo Beautiful ❤️."

@onyinyechi_03:

"Says contributing towards her school fees."

@jiroogada:

"Boss AY, see your girl called you bro o😂😂😂. O ga o, reminds me of how my kids tell me "bye girl" when we're ending a call. No respekt 🥹."

@stonesmith__:

"Wow you are now my father in-law sir."

@charitynelson79:

"God bless u daughter for supporting ur Dad. Father's blessings are Priceless."

