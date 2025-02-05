Nigerian ace comedian AY Makun has been called out by popular Instagram Cutie_juls following his controversial video with May Edochie

Legit.ng earlier reported that netizens were taken aback after AY shared a manipulated video of him and the popular influencer kissing on a flight

Cutie_juls believes that there is more to it as she issues a stern warning to the humour merchant concerning May’s online reputation

A popular Instagram blog Cutie_juls who fondly refers to self as "Grandma" has accused AY Makun of masterminding the trending AI video of him and May Edochie kissing.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians were shocked to see the new clip of the comedian and businesswoman as it made the rounds on social media.

It is not news that AY and May Edochie recently collaborated on a film project called "The Waiter," which they have aggressively promoted on and off social media.

They recently travelled to London in a PJ to promote the film, and their posts went viral. However, the identical post has resurfaced on social media, but with a twist this time.

The video, spotted by Legit.ng and shared by AY, shows both stars kissing while on the luxurious plane.

Cutie_juls tackles AY Makun

Although AY addressed the issue and blamed his fans for trying to ruin his collaboration, blogger Cutie_juls thinks otherwise.

Cutie claimed that AY created the controversial clip to promote his movie The Waiter. She criticised AY’s actions, and tagged it as an act of"mumuism".

She however noted that May Edochie’s personality had already given his movie the publicity it needed and didn’t ignite the negative buzz he was getting at the moment.

The blogger highlighted that May has carefully and respectfully built her public image on “class and poise.”

She further went on to warn AY to avoid bringing any kind of controversy or drama near May's reputation.

“Your game was full of mumuism cuz May’s face and name is already fetching you the numbers so you didn’t need to spark this stooooopeeed AI nonsense.

“May has built her brand with class and poise.. please AY, kindly take your stooopeed controversial stunts very far away from May’s brand. She doesn’t need that kind of energy of fake stooopeed controversies on her brand!!”

See her post below:

AY Makun and May Edohcie’s clip continues to spur reactions

Most of the comments on Cutie’s page agreed with her statement as they pointed out that the manipulated clip could negatively impact May Edochie’s public image.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

naija_beautyhub wrote:

"The matter tire me , I just want that lady May to be happy and successful."

mer.phay reacted:

"For the first time l am agreeing with you cutie. I have seen how AY sometimes will want to hold May's hand when they're outside and May will just ignore him with steez.

"May is just doing her innocent influence job but AY wants to make it look otherwise just to promote his movie and pepper some people."

cookthatcantdance said:

"If he was innocent, he wouldn't posyt it again . He even posted it as the first slide. He did that."

bliss_onyx reacted:

"Has May not gone through enough already? They should allow her to enjoy the fruits of her labor and stop all this unnecessary drama."

okpainlagos wrote:

"Ewee 😩 there was a “caught “ I thought as much,"

kynkies__place said:

"Omo if he did then May should just be careful . Which Kian wahala be this.

lizzynwankwo:

"God should bless you grandma, I love you for knowing and saying the truth about Queen May. I don't know why but I always feel her innocence and fragility May God almighty keep her away from the evil ones.."

AY Makun and May Edochie tease new film

In a previous report by Legit.ng, the celebrity duo announced that they both worked on the upcoming movie The Waiter.

The comic merchant and the businesswoman released a teaser to announce the project's premiere and release date.

The scene and storyline of the viral short clip, showing the two stars in action, left people brimming with anticipation.

