A young and talented Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after showing off the car he built with local materials

In a video, he drove the Lamborghini-inspired car around his compound and revealed that it makes use of fuel to function

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to react to the video

A Nigerian man's talent has captured the attention of social media users after he displayed his work.

The young man showed his new creation, a fuel-powered car built from local materials in a video that quickly went viral.

Talented man builds Lamborghini-inspired vehicle Photo credit: @talentedahmadofficial/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Man shows off his Lamborghini-inspired car

The inventor, who shared his achievement on TikTok under the handle @talentedahmadofficial, was seen driving his makeshift vehicle around his compound, with his mother looking on.

In the video, it was clear that the car was inspired by the design of a Lamborghini, and it demonstrated a surprising level of functionality, moving smoothly around the yard.

Viewers who watched the video on TikTok were impressed by the inventor's creativity and talent.

Many took to the comments section to offer words of encouragement and admiration for his achievement.

However, some concerned individuals cautioned him to exercise caution when driving the car, particularly in rainy conditions, due to its exposed design and the materials used in its construction.

Generally, the inventor's innovative spirit to create something from scratch was particularly inspiring to many.

His homemade car left netizens in awe over the power of his imagination and the potential for greater exploits.

Reactions as man flaunts Lamborghini-inspired car

TikTok users stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

@Big Izzy said:

"Bro abeg if na carton private jet wey fit fly me comot 4 d country go US , u fit do for me abeg do am."

@OLAMILEKAN stated:

"If you place your talent and certificate at the same time your talent will overshadow your certificate."

@年轻的T恤 said:

"Bro no see money buy full tire he manage the one he see bro you did a nice job. Nigeria no dey appreciate good people."

@GR8 SAMMY stated:

"Who say Africa is not talented? Na our rulers dey cause all this insult to the society. Bro more wisdom."

@kole blood brother said:

"Bro I am good in architecture design and making the body but not good with the engine making."

@Official BadmanGodson commented:

"Make una dey try encourage all this boy cause this thing no easy fr to build it is a thing nd to showcase it to the world is another thing entirely he really tried nd na encourage nd support he need."

@Olacash said:

"He still get Ferrari project going on lowkey different from this one he drive. I wish you success ahead, let work together to build something better nah let talk."

@PRINCE ABIOLA 01 commented:

"Guys this manchi try ooo i pray say you meet your helper soon and be successful and me everyone too including me in Jesus name."

@JØ~BØŸ added:

"Una wey dey say if rain fall hope una dey see the one wey e dey calm down do for corner?? because Nigeria no fit better aswer with all this bad mouth!"

Watch the video below:

Man builds impressive Mercedes Benz replica

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a brilliant Nigerian man went viral on social media after showing off a replica of Benz car which he built.

In a video, he pushed the car to a fuel station and people gathered to express their amazement over his craft.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng