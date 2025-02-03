A young Nigerian lady has shared her excitement on social media after relocating to the United States of America

According to the lady, she kept her visa approval a secret from everyone because she wanted to start a new life

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to congratulate her

A Nigerian lady's decision to start anew in the United States of America has captured attention on social media.

The lady, who chose to keep her visa approval under wraps, finally revealed her life-changing move to her online followers.

Nigerian lady hides her US visa approval Photo credit: @veekylet/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady secretly moves to USA

In a video posted on TikTok by @veekylet, the lady documented her relocation journey, showing her emotions as she embarked on a fresh chapter in her life.

She captioned the video with a biblical reference, Isaiah 60:22, which talked about divine timing and intervention.

The verse seemed to hold special significance for the lady,who trusted in God to guide her new beginnings.

"POV: On my way to US to start a new life after keeping my visa a secret from everyone. Isiah 60:22 when the time is right, I the Lord will make it happen," she said.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady secretly relocates abroad

The video quickly garnered attention on TikTok, with many users flocking to the comments section to offer congratulatory messages and well-wishes to the lady.

Her decision to keep her visa approval a secret added to the surprise and excitement, with some users praising her determination and courage in pursuing a new life abroad.

@Suzie said:

"Congratulations kindly which VISA. If B1 or B2 did you have travel history? I'll appreciate your response."

@liveliffefreely said:

"Congrats! This was me in 2017, didn’t tell a single soul only my parents and siblings and people didn’t even know I relocated until after a year later."

@fernandyamessou said:

"Congratulations. It was very wise to keep secret until the right time to reveal it."

@urweightloss_besty stated:

"Congratulations Vic. This is precious from absu. Bcm precisely I’m also in the United States. Welcome love."

@drbarryhealth stated:

"Congrats! USA can be tough, but hard work is generally rewarded. Good luck to you and God Bless."

@Abiba Muntari said:

"This is how mine is also going to be one day InshaAllah u and I the one reading my comment I mean you."

@HeartysCutie said:

"Manifesting sooner than I can imagine. Congratulations beautiful. Congratulations to me in advance!!.. Thank you Jesus!"

@Onos88 reacted:

"Congratulations u even too quick cast am if na me I sure say na mistake people go take know after one year."

@James added:

"Congratulations my dear I pray this will be my story this year in Jesus name Amen."

