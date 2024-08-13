Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Deeone has reacted to a video of Nigerian designer Veekee James advising singles about marriage

A video of Veekee James preaching about marriage has surfaced online, and she knocks singles over their attitude

Reacting to the clip, Deeone asked if she had been married for ten years that she was belittling singles

Reality show star, Aderombi Adewale, better known as Deeone, has reacted to the video of Veekeee James advising singles about marriage.

The fashion designer, who got married this year, had said that some singles had been dating for a long time and the man ended up jilting them.

Deeone slams Veekee James over marriage advice.

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the viral video, Deeone asked if it was the same Veekee James that got married this year.

According to him, she was too young in marriage to be talking in such a way.

Deeone says Veekee James talks anyhow

In the recording, the comedian, who likes calling out celebrities, said Veekee James was talking to singles as if the people have no sense.

He explained that most of the points the designer listed made sense, but her manner of approach to it was wrong.

Below is the post:

Reactions trails Deeone's video

Netizens have reacted to the video made by the comedian. Here are some of the comments below:

@destalkercomedian:

"Everybody dey happy when who marry that guy."

@gold_ladirez_korner:

"One thing me I sha know is that internet always remember, we dey here."

@iamshabz:

"How can a 1year old driver become a Driving Instructor."

@gemaderonke:

"She said the right thing though, u don't av to be a Saint to preach and even saints are not perfect. Deeone shalom."

@houseofambers_makeover:

"E tire me too o. Let her wait when child no 1 come in first she go Dey understand the institution of marriage small small."

@mzlewami:

"I just wish those cheering her on can tell her to slow down and reduce it. Love and light."

@stacyodion_:

"We don suffer for dis weray people have sha."

@_verifiedqueen22:

"Na you fit with all this people this particular one too do."

@omarshamsiya:

"No be small suffer we Dey suffer for deir hand."

@justpaul4:

"Na she marry the guy. Nor be the guy marry her."

Lady advises Veekee James

Legit.ng had reported that a lady had shared her opinion about Veekee James and her husband and how they display love on social media.

In the clip, she asked if the man was her social media manager or her husband, as she added that the man does not enjoy all she does.

The lady advised the fashion designer to set up a business for him and stop killing his dignity as a man.

