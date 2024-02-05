The Nigerian social media community has been on fire over the last few hours after the country's dismal performance at the 2024 Grammy awards

One of the trending moments from the award ceremony was the moment Davido found out he had lost all his three nominations

In the viral clip, the singer was seen scratching his head as he looked confused after realising he won't be getting a Grammy award at the 2024 event

No international award show breaks the hearts of artists, musicians and others like the Grammy Awards.

The 2024 edition is no different as it served up a monumental heartbreak to millions of Nigerians who are fans of Afrobeat superstar Davido.

Video of how Davido reacted the moment he found out he lost his three Grammy nominations. Photo credit: @davido/@winco_3

Hours ago, the 66th Grammy Award was held in Los Angeles with high hopes within the Nigerian music community that at least one of the five nominated Afrobeat stars would pick up a gong.

But to the shock of the Nigerian music public, no Afrobeats artiste won a Grammy gong.

Moment Davido lost all his nominations

One of the viral clips from the event is Davido's reaction after he found out that he had lost all three nominations and wouldn't be going home with an award.

The video showed Davido looking depressed and confused. He was seen scratching his head as the winners of the categories were announced, and his name was never read out.

Watch the clip below:

See how netizens reacted to the clip

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@Capolutiti:

"Tyler water song got more airwaves than unavailable in . At least thrice a day I hear it play in different radio Chanels even on Sirius XM for weeks running into months. It’s award not Africa or Nigeria award."

@Ejude44:

"A Man does not fail the day he fails, he only fails the day he stops trying."

@iamdeejayjet:

"He think is by signing autographs and getting there earlier. And the other guy think is by performing on main stage . Two Mumu."

@_TNG2:

"His whole life is flashing before his eyes rn."

@poloraph3:

"Not funny at all, after all hard work, let him be!"

@iamscrummy_:

"Chai! See tears in the face of grown man."

@BlessedOdoba:

"Himself no believe am oo."

@_Tri_stan:

"I swear I don’t want to laugh, I tried not to."

@iconicsteve01:

"Baba Dey scratch head."

@isaaczic0:

"Bro couldn’t clap."

@Officialaondona:

"Be strong baba. You are David for life."

Davido performs at the Grammys Weekend concert

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Davido was one of the headline performers at the Grammys Weekend Concert.

In some of the clips that made the headlines from the concert, Davido's American best friend Chris Brown was seen at the concert showing his support for his pal.

Also at the concert were Davido's Nigerian colleagues like rapper Olamide, Asake, Fireboy DML, Rema and many others.

