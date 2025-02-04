Portable has composed a diss track to shade Asake after his Grammy loss at the 67th award ceremony which took place a few days ago

The singer had reacted after Davido and Asake didn't get any award, he took a swipe at the two of them

In the new post, he wore military uniform to drag Asake and sent him to the gallows as fans reacted to the post

Street pop singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable has continued to shade his colleague, Ahmed Ololade better known as Asake over his loss at the 67th Grammy Award ceremony.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had taken a swipe at both David Adeleke, aka Davido and Asake over their loss at the award ceremony.

In his latest post, the Zeh Nation boss wore military uniform to shade Asake. He also made a diss track which was playing at the background.

In the caption of his post, Portable affirmed that Asake's father was not a soldier. He questioned his motive for wearing a military uniform to the award ceremony.

Portable drags Asake in song

In the lyrics of the diss track sang for Asake, Portable, who assaulted a man last year, remarked that he was the one reigning.

He also claimed that Asake does not have brain. Portable also pointed out that Asake was topping charts with his songs, yet he cannot clinch a Grammy Award.

The Zazu crooner also sang that the award was now for dogs and goats, and added that maybe Asake was going to join the Academy Award.

See the post here:

What Nigerians said about Portable's video

Reactions have trailed the song made by Portable for his colleague, Asake. Here are some of the comment below:

@adekkolaa:

"Most troublesome musician in Nigeria history."

@nado_adebodundbest:

"Song nah water."

@waliullahi25:

"Stop the hate he didn’t come for you why are you shouting up and down."

@stylebyhod:

"No wonder ur song no dey enter top 100 Werey jealous guy."

@drenation.tv:

"Na everyday this one dey enter studio for people.matter wey no concern am, very classless person."

@pelumibuby:

"Go relax Jarew na everything you they turn to music we no get meaning. Who won nominate you mumu with this rubbish you they sing Mtchew keep up."

@freshylele:

"At least wait make the person wey you Dey fight wake up na.

@taiwo_shugar:

"This verse wey Asake no give you dey hunt you badly."

Portable drags Queen Dami

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Portable had dragged his estranged lover, Queen Dami after seeing her fainting video.

The controversial widow had fainted as a result of her ordeal after leaving Portable, and the video surfaced online when she was being rushed to the hospital.

His clip sparked reactions among fans in the comments section as they shared their views on their affair.

