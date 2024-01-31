Wizkid was among the popular celebrities who were present at the premiere of the movie 'Bob Marley: One Love' in London

A video showed the moment Wizkid posed for a picture upon arrival; another clip showed him with Hollywood star Idris Elba

Amid the excitement that trailed Wizkid's presence at the event, some Nigerian netizens were quick to point out his unusual look

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, stormed the movie premiere of 'Bob Marley: One Love', which took place in London, the UK, on Tuesday, January 30.

Upon his arrival, the stylish singer was spotted posing for the photographers who took different shots of him.

Why Wizkid was at 'Bob Marley: One Love' movie premiere

Wizkid's presence at the event is likely because he was listed among the artists featured on Bob Marley's One Love EP.

Watch video showing the moment he arrived at the event below:

In another clip, the Nigerian international act was captured meeting Hollywood star Idris Elba as they shook hands and conversed.

Check out a video of Wizkid with Idris Elba below

Bob Marley was a Jamaican reggae star and was the pioneer of the genre till his demise on May 11, 1981. His influence on the global stage prompted the release of the movie in his honour.

Nigerian netizens express concern over Wizkid's solemn look at movie premiere

Although many of Wizkid's fans gushed about the videos, others expressed concern as they dropped different comments about his looks.

Some netizens also suggested the singer was yet to get over the death of his beloved mother.

esan_doctor:

"Omo Wizzy isn't looking happy at all, it's all over his face, I pray God grants him the heart to bear his loss and move on with life...it is well."

1stladyskincare:

"Why do I feel it’s because , the only person who he gives fear and respect to is gone … ( he has changed since then.Even Adekunle way of life changes since his dad passed."

manymorefurnitures:

"Small but mighty Looks really stressed out, though."

slim_talker_:

"Popsi look stressed."

swan.talee:

"Why is our big wiz looking so dry and old?"

printivity.ng:

"This guy looks like is going through a lot. Not everything money can solve in this life oh . Be strong big wiz , we love you."

iam_djflex:

"Big wiz is smoking too much!! and am worried for the lost of his mother."

