Last week the celebrated couple made headlines after Chioma was seen feeding her husband draw soup and eba

New videos emerged showing how internet users made dance steps to the twin dad’s chewing sounds, triggering reactions online

Young Nigerians online who are reportedly fans of Afrobeats David Adeleke aka Davido decided to create some fun for themselves using an audio conversation between the singer and his wife Chioma.

The Grammy-nominated musician who recently lost at the 67th edition of the annual event took to his official Instagram page to share a video of Chioma putting food in his mouth and petting him like a child.

In the clip, Chioma appeared to be feeding her man eba and draw soup while he told her the type of meat he wanted her to feed him from the plate.

Davido gave more clarity in the caption that accompanied the video. According to the singer, he had been sick.

Fans dance to Davido’s audio chewing shaki

In the now-viral clip. Davido told his wife that he wanted her to feed him a piece of meat from the soup plate.

The timeless hitmaker specifically mentioned that he wanted te shaki he spotted in the soup as Chioma singled it out and put it inside his mouth.

Various videos surfaced online showing young internet users dancing to the words of Davido and his Chioma.

Some went as far as giving the audio scene a song title such as “Shaki” Davido ft Chioma, “Feed Me” Davido ft Chioma.

Netizens react to Davido and Chioma’s audio clip

highlyrhema wrote:

"He got the most supportive & Strongest Fan base."

onyinyechi__favour said:

"Davido is the greatest musician in history."

mrpresidennnt reacted:

"If David sneeze peren I go stream am on all platforms. 001 for a reason."

kemisolapretty_ wrote:

"Davido don lock all him fans inside bottle but I entered the bottle myself ."

banla_lamfi said:

"He wasn’t joking when he said “I get fans Weh dey para gan”

wmg0305 wrote:

God sees my heart and many of us his fans, we just love the dude . ... Purely ... Pure love!!! Someone who didnt need to do what he does, but becos its his passion and becos he loves reaching people, he has made us happy for years now ..... If u no love Davido, u be winch abeg."

wizkidfcforever reacted:

"30BG una no dey shame."

Davido and Chioma celebrate New Year

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, captured widespread attention as 2025 kicked off.

On New Year's Eve, viral videos and photos showed the couple strolling down an airstrip, preparing to board their private jet.

The pair shared playful moments before boarding. When they got inside the jet, the Unavailable hitmaker surprised Chioma with a bouquet of flowers and a heartfelt love note, expressing his joy at welcoming the new year with her.

