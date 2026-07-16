Activists Randy Peter and Mama Pee have been released by the EFCC after spending about 11 hours at the commission’s Abuja office

The duo were reportedly asked to return to the anti-graft agency on Thursday, July 16, 2026

Their prolonged stay at the EFCC headquarters had earlier sparked concerns about their whereabouts, but a colleague has now provided an update

Activists Randy Peter and Mama Pee have regained their freedom after honouring an invitation from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja.

The duo were released shortly after midnight on Wednesday, July 15, after spending several hours at the commission’s office.

Their colleague, Justice Cracks, who accompanied them to the EFCC headquarters, disclosed the development in a post on X.

Randy Peter and Mama Pee were released by the EFCC after spending about 11 hours at the commission’s Abuja office. Photos: Randy Peter/Mama Pee.

Source: Instagram

According to him, the activists arrived at about 1 pm and were eventually released around midnight after approximately 11 hours.

However, their ordeal may not be over yet.

EFCC asks duo to return

Justice Cracks said Randy Peter and Mama Pee were asked to return to the commission’s office on Thursday, July 16.

Earlier, concerns had grown after Esther Umoh, a former campaign photographer for Peter Obi, revealed that the activists had remained at the EFCC office for several hours after honouring the invitation.

The prolonged meeting led to speculation that they had been arrested.

Justice Cracks, however, later confirmed that both activists had been released and said that “for now, everything is fine”.

The EFCC has yet to publicly disclose the reason for inviting the activists.

Watch X video of Justice Crack speaking about the questioning of Mama Pee and Randy Peters here:

Reactions trail Justice Cracks' update on Mama Pee, Randy Peters

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@UjuIlechuk28306 stated:

"May the good God that we serve answer for them. May He stand in for them for they are innocent in Jesus name amen"

@obi_baby4life noted:

"Everything is not any fine, they are just tasting the waters. They have tried all possible means to arrest PO and they didn't succeed,now they want to put fear in his supporters"

@swit_ken wrote:

"Did @MamaPee__ and @Peter4Nigeria commit fraud? Abi is EFCC not economic and financial crimes commission again?? Why are they now acting like DSS or NPF This country don get as e be now oh"

Sowore defends DJ Chicken

Legit.ng previously reported that activist and politician Omoyele Sowore offered to help secure DJ Chicken's release.

In a social media post, Sowore called on anyone with access to DJ Chicken's family or relatives to get in touch with him, stating he was willing to challenge what he described as excessive charges filed against the disc jockey by the Nigerian Police.

"I want to help get DJ Chicken out of prison because I do not believe he deserves to spend a day behind bars; he is entitled to his liberty under the law," Sowore wrote.

Source: Legit.ng