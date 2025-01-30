International Nigerian star Burna Boy saw a free opportunity to attack one of his rivals Cubana Chiefpriest and he took it on a platter of gold

The Grammy winner attended an event recently and came in contact with another young man claiming to be Chiefpriest’s brother

The musician’s reaction to the unexpected encounter left many in stitches as they hailed him for what he did

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has hurled another fresh shade at socialite Pascal Okechukwu, aka Cubana Chiefpriest, as he met another of his “alleged brothers”.

Recall that the entertainers were in an online rumble when the Last Last singer pledged to gift $30k to Bethel Okechukwu who earlier claimed to be Chiefpriest’s brother.

Burna Boy reacts after a man claimed to be Cubana Chiefpriest's brother. Credit: @burnaboygram, @cubanachiefpriest

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy fulfilled the mouthwatering promise and a video went viral showing the moment Burna handed the petty trader a bundle of dollars.

During a recent Indoor event that had Burna Boy in attendance, the comedian on stage jokingly claimed to be Cubana Chiefpriest’s brother and everyone at the venue laughed it off including the musician.

But in the lighthearted moment, the Bundle by Bundle hitmaker stood up and asked the compere to meet him after the show.

The comedian suggested it would be better to meet right then, but Burna insisted on meeting after the show, which prompted even more laughter from the crowd.

Watch the video below:

Burna Boy’s video with comedian trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mrhorlic said:

"I will feed you and your family, Burna boy is the only person to fulfill this promise."

pinpincomic wrote:

"Burna dey do giveaway to anybody way say em be chief priest brother."

mrhorlic:

"I will feed you and your family, Burna boy is the only person to fulfill this promise."

okoedion__lucky reacted:

"See as burna da activate. Because na beef matter."

princess_starrrrrrrrrr commented:

"Because Burnaboy na bread winner of Okechukwu family na."

officialbrowne0.1 said:

"MCs and almajiri i no know who beg pass."

aktmeketino wrote:

"Burna go soon buy duplex for person on top this matter😂😂😂 Try your luck ooo when you jam burna ooo."

officialmeri_madeinheaven:

"Burna no wan just use ear ear hear CP anyday I see burn I don plan watin I go tell am."

obinna.mathew6:

"Remember Owerri Rick Ross only gave Akpi 2million to support his bail. Money na water una."

tonycret7:

"He is catching cruise with chiefpriest, but if Akpi catch cruise with him, he will start to cry."

Burna Boy thrills over 40,000 Oyibo guests

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Burna Boy made waves more following his appearance at the Gala Des Piéces Jaunes arena in Paris.

The Afrobeats star entertained his Caucasian fans with some of his viral hits as they sang along to most of them.

What caught people's attention was how packed the stadium was and how it was lit up with the phone lights of fun seekers.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng