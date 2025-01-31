Talented Canadian singer and dancer Justin Bieber has got his fans concerned after he debuted a new look via social media

The singer with almost 300 million Instagram followers became a reason for worry among his online lovers after seeing his bald head

Justin had been rumoured to have a relationship crisis in his life and fans wondered if this was the reason for his sudden change in look

Justin Bieber has sparked a wave of worry across social media as new pictures of him circulated the internet.

The renowned bundle of talent shared new pictures across his social media pages, which soon went viral as many spotted the vast difference in his look.

Justin Bieber's new look worries fans, as many share their fears. credit: @justinbieber

Why Justin Bieber looks different

The 30-year-old singer was spotted in New York City rocking a brand-new hairstyle. After rocking long hair in 2024, Justin Bieber started 2025 with a freshly shaved head and a short beard.

The singer also wore baggy brown trousers and a neon yellow hooded sweatshirt, which capped the overall look.

See images below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Justin reposted one of the skits of Nigerian content creator Sabinus' protege, Funny Emma, which sparked excitement online.

How fans reacted to Justin Bieber's new look

Read some reactions compiled by Legit.ng below:

@mmadiche1:

"Na so una take drag Chadwick until it was too late! Let's talk with love and pray for him."

@kart_ty:

"People never change, when y’all find out he’s been sick you’d start sympathizing."

@_aiishaa15:

"For your information, he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome (RHS)."

@sorellanza_frica_:

"His definitely not okay, what a sad life he had his traumatized in his marriage depression and frustration can make you look 50 in Your 20s."

@onyinyechi__favour:

"He doesn’t look healthy chai. Is e okay? May God come through for him 🙏."

@alexander.pyrexdestiny:

"Either drugs or depression or woman kpalava."

@theblackgirl_in_ai:

"Y’all want the president to mind his business but una no Dey mind una business."

Wizkid reacts to alleged comments by Justin Bieber

In an earlier report by Legit.ng, Nigerian music star Wizkid was in the news after a post alleged to have been shared by Justin Bieber about Machala went viral.

According to the post, Justin Bieber claimed that his career and life had completely derailed since collaborating with Wizkid on his song Essence.

Reports later emerged that the post was doctored and didn't come from Justin Bieber but Wizkid has got people talking with his reaction.

