Nigerian singer Davido recently showcased one of his bonding moments with his wife, Chioma, on social media

The 30BG boss shared a video of Chioma feeding him his food like a child as he explained that he had fallen sick

The display of care from Chioma to Davido in the video drew the attention of many social media users

Nigerian singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and his wife Chioma made headlines after she was spotted feeding him.

The Grammy-nominated musician recently took to his official Instagram page to share a video of Chioma putting food in his mouth and petting him like a child.

In the clip, Chioma appeared to be feeding her man eba and draw soup while he told her the type of meat he wanted her to feed him from the plate.

Nigerians react as Chioma feeds Davido while singer is sick. Photos: @davido, @oladaniel

Davido gave more clarity in the caption that accompanied the video. According to the singer, he had been sick. In his words:

“Been sick… para wan wound person.”

Reactions as Chioma feeds sick Davido

The video of Chioma feeding Davido his food while he was sick made the rounds on social media and it drew mixed feelings from netizens. Several of them praised Chioma for treating Davido like a king. Read what some of them had to say:

59yxngdon said:

“The picture in the back just makes it so much better.”

Bunjeevision commented:

“He also pays all the bills fellas.”

B5_quez commented:

“Lord, he can record himself? But he can’t feed himself?”

Hollywood_raye commented:

“I would feed mine. ❤️”

Babyangelmuffin commented:

“If he's a provider, I'll feed him like my child😍.”

Real.bbygrlgeee said:

“so he can be strong to cheat 😂.”

_yeahthatsher said:

“A man gets married for nurturing and peace never for looks and money.”

Faylovee said:

“This video is making singles feel weak af 😂😂.”

Biggestkleffondagram wrote:

“He gon cheat on her next business day😂.”

Tenchats wrote:

“Annie Jr.”

King_mackymoore wrote:

“Omo marriage life sweet oh I swear . A king deserves a queen 👏.”

Nicey_neesh said:

“We ain’t forget what you did tho 😫.”

Theechozenone_ said:

“I’m not eating off nobody’s hand.. I can take a bite , but slurping off your fingers is crazy 🤣🤢 culture or not get a fork when you feeding me 😆.”

Daraasimii said:

“His wife is the best wife ever.”

Ijeomaking_ said:

“Big baby 😂😂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Sure_boyoflagos said:

“True true all of us na babies. See my idolo na 😂”

I_am_bewaji said:

“Davido dey enjoy o. See me salivating 😄😁.”

Henriettanicole wrote:

“He is truly a big baby and a last born 😂.”

Davido and Chioma celebrate New Year

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido and his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, captured widespread attention as 2025 kicked off.

On New Year's Eve, viral videos and photos showed the couple strolling down an airstrip, preparing to board their private jet.

The pair shared playful moments before boarding. When they got inside the jet, the Unavailable hitmaker surprised Chioma with a bouquet of flowers and a heartfelt love note, expressing his joy at welcoming the new year with her.

