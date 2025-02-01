Singer 2Baba and Annie Idibia's divorce has spread across social media and Nigerians have continued to share their thoughts on it

Some people said that it was better that the couple separated while others wished that they would reconcile

However, an old video of 2Baba and Annie having a good time together was shared on social media, and it evoked different comments

An old video of singer Innocent Idibia, aka 2Baba, and his estranged wife Annie Idibia, having a good time together caused mixed reactions online.

The poster had claimed that the couple were back together and netizens complained that the video was old.

An old video of 2Baba and Annie Idibia playing together goes viral. Image credit: @2Baba

In the old video, Annie was in an excited mood and 2Baba was also happy to be with her. As they recorded themselves, the Nollywood actress and Young, Famous, and African star said that her husband looked like her younger brother.

On Sunday, January 26, 2025, the African Queen hitmaker announced that he was separated from his wife and would be filing for a divorce. The news caused a buzz online as many people criticised the timing of the announcement.

Reactions to old video of 2Baba, Annie

Check out some of the reactions as an old video of 2Baba and Annie Idibia having a fun moment is shared online.

@smariabub_ commented:

"This matter no concern me button."

@scottiesophie19 noted:

"We don’t care button."

@darrlnbeau reacted:

"I just want Annie happy! Having oga 2face in her life keeps her sane by all means. Abeg everyone get the one wey dey do them!! Life is too short to live in regret."

@lorah_irez noted:

"So it was his cloned version that made the video."

@kelechiosugwu4 said:

"Make una two Dey deceive una self until one person kpai befor una go separate. You see this marriage na damage control una dey do so."

@nuel_ikeaguw reacted:

"Was his mouth also hacked?

@prettyjoyoflagos commented:

"Na lie, Annie don go beg again, someone that posted a whole video saying his phone wasn’t hacked Oya explain the video abii the video to na Ai?"

Mary Njoku warns 2Baba over divorce drama

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that actress Mary Njoku shared her take on the ongoing divorce drama between 2Baba and his wife Annie Idibia

The movie star noted some of the consequences if anything happened to Annie and she warned the singer.

Mary Njoku also lambasted the African Queen hitmaker for how he announced his separation from his wife.

