Nigerian international star Davido and his wife, Chioma, had the attention of netizens as 2025 began

A video of the lovely couple buzzed the internet on New Year's Eve with videos of them jetting out for the celebration

Fans and netizens couldn't get enough of how the artist treated his woman inside the plane as they headed to their destination

Nigerian music star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, and his wife, Chioma Rowland Adeleke, captured widespread attention as 2025 kicked off.

On New Year's Eve, viral videos and photos showed the couple strolling down an airstrip, preparing to board their private jet.

Chioma rocked a vibrant cardigan over a white top and jeans, while Davido kept it casual in a two-piece sweat outfit.

The pair shared playful moments before boarding. When they got inside the jet, the Unavailable hitmaker surprised Chioma with a bouquet of flowers and a heartfelt love note, expressing his joy at welcoming the new year with her.

In a previous report Chioma Rowland, has recently drew the attention of fans and netizens.

The musician and his household, who are currently outside the country, went on a night out and visited one of the popular clubs.

A video from their lavish outing captured Chioma having a great time with Davido's cousin, Folasade Adeleke.

The two were fully immersed in the vibe, with Chioma showcasing the artistry of her waist as they grooved to the upbeat music playing in the background.

Davido and Chioma spur reactions online

joy6903:

"This is what I'm talking about, IG is getting interesting as the owners have activated🙌🙌🙌🙌🙌❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ his happy place and her happy place."

chef_ivyjones1:

"Cold no Dey US? Na only God know the kind cold wey Dey Europe this holiday season."

pita_kwa:

"Davido is gone,nobody fit take Chioma away from davido singles we have really suffered this year."

taaatibg:

'My ship forever! Bless you Chi for making David a better lover.'

dorothyakuneme:

"The best friends , the best couple that is difficult to match, the best soul mates of continual season, the best gist partners, the best understood friend to each other. In short both need to be studied. Love you both. Mr and Mrs Adeleke. Congratulations as we all entered the jubilee year sound."

browniwales:

"Truly ! This is most beautiful, classy, young and happy couple I’ve ever seen all my life. Their chemistry is everything."

pita_kwa:

sunshinegeneral9:

"Their love is always in front of camera."

bolarnlay:

"Drop music,hang out with his gangs,take wifey on a getaway,never a nuisance on social media again.David,the man that you became."

pita_kwa:

"So they are the only couple that ended 2024 for us,All the chivido fans and also my Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux happy new year to you all."

Chioma glows in N1.9m dress

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chioma got many people talking after she rocked a designer multi-coloured dress.

The pretty lady combined her lovely outfit with a luxurious handbag said to be worth N803k.

She was in an ecstatic mood as she flaunted her pieces of jewellery in the video, and the price caused a buzz online.

