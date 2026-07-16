Minister of Works David Umahi broke his silence over the death of physiotherapist Mary Habila, who was found dead at a chalet within his Uburu, Ebonyi State premises

Umahi said Habila was a government worker seconded from David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital to the Federal Ministry of Works, not a personal visitor

The minister confirmed that an autopsy was ordered and that both the police and hospital were notified by the deceased's family, dismissing claims of a cover-up

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ebonyi State - The Minister of Works David Umahi has spoken publicly for the first time about the death of Mary Habila, a physiotherapist whose body was found inside a staff chalet at his residence in Uburu, Ebonyi State.

Umahi firmly rejected allegations that the incident was handled secretively, stating that Habila was not a personal visitor or a guest brought to his home.

Umahi reacts to Physiotherapist Mary Habila'd death at his Ebonyi residence. Photo credit: @Sowore

Source: Twitter

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, Umahi made this known in a video circulating on social media.

He described her as a physiotherapist employed by the David Umahi Federal University Teaching Hospital and officially seconded to the Federal Ministry of Works for professional duties.

The minister added that a second physiotherapist from Benue State, also from the same institution, was similarly attached to the ministry

How Mary Habila's death was discovered

Umahi recounted that Habila was found unresponsive after she failed to come out of her room. Personnel broke open her door and found her dead.

He said medical staff were called to the scene immediately and worked to resuscitate her before she was conveyed to a hospital, where she was formally pronounced dead.

He stated that the deceased's family personally notified both the hospital and the police, and challenged those circulating contrary reports to identify what exactly was concealed.

"So where is the secrecy that everybody was reporting? Where is the secrecy?"

Umahi vows legal action

The minister was sharply critical of those he accused of using Habila's death to generate content and mislead the public.

He said lawyers had already been briefed to pursue legal action against individuals who, in his view, deliberately distorted the facts surrounding the incident.

"When you use the death of people to curate content and deceive people, it means your time is up."

The former Ebonyi state governor added that those responsible would face consequences.

Umahi also confirmed he directed that an autopsy be conducted to establish the precise cause of death, describing the directive as part of a transparent handling of the case.

"I ordered that there must be an autopsy. The family reported it to the hospital when they noticed this. The family also reported it to the police."

Umahi says there is no cover-up as he reacts to Mary Habila's death in his home. Photo credit: David Umahi

Source: Getty Images

Friend details Mary Habila’s final moments

Recall that a colleague's sworn affidavit filed before the Ebonyi State High Court shed new light on the death of Mary Habila at a staff chalet in Uburu

Physiotherapist Anita Baaki said she last saw Habila alive on the evening of June 26 after the nurse stopped by to show off a new hairstyle.

Staff members forced open Habila's locked room the following morning and found her unconscious on the floor near the door.

Police demand autopsy after Mary Habila's death

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Ebonyi State Police Command launched a criminal investigation after the 26-year-old nurse died at Umahi's residence in Uburu.

Police said Habila was part of the minister's medical team and died in a room within his compound on June 27, 2026.

The deceased's family refused the autopsy request, but the command insisted that the post-mortem examination was necessary.

Source: Legit.ng