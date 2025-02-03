Seyi Sodimu, a veteran Nigerian singer has come forward to share his ordeal after the release of his 1997 hit track Love Me Jeje

Recall that Tems sampled 'Love Me Jeje' in her remake, named after the same song which in turn earned her a Grammy win

Speaking about the song in an interview, held days before the Grammys Award in the interview year, Seyi Sodimu explained how the song was constantly rejected

Nigerian singer, Seyi Sodimu has shared, in an old clip how he was able to market his hit song 'Love Me Jeje' in an old clip.

It is now news that Tems sampled the original 'Love Me Jeje' on a track that ended up bagging the award for Best African Music Performance.

News of her success has travelled far and wide on social media, as many of her fans, fellow music stars, and loved ones have celebrated her. However, some believe that Tems was selfish not to have given credit to Seyi Sodimu, the owner of the song that was sampled, and called her ungrateful.

"How 'Love Me Jeje' was rejected" - Seyi Sodimu

In a new development, an old video of an interview, where Seyi Sodimu spoke about his travails following the release of 'Love Me Jeje' has been signed by Legit.ng.

As stated by the singer during the interview, the song was rejected in 2004 as he tried to market it in Los Angeles but to no avail. He said they had told him he looked American but sounded African.

However, before he left Nigeria, the song took off at Ray Power FM, and the song was played at almost every wedding held around that period.

Watch the interview below:

Netizens react to Seyi Sodimu's interview

Read some reactions below:

@abiolaabdul02:

"Amazing. Love Me Jeje was a big hit while we were growing up. AIT made sure to play it every day on TV."

@olamidebaron:

"Wow ! Just wow 🤩… a million points to take home from this … Billions in fact."

@_urbandj:

"Took man 20years, sometimes success takes time."

@osanyinstepz:

"🔥🔥🔥 Documenting things and being able to recontextualize them for such amazing events 👏."

@adegonzalez101:

"Lobatan! Na Tems and Conditions get the Grammy last last. Let me go twitter gonread banter."

@tha_lyricalgeologist:

"You're an afrobeats god."

@mcbiod:

"The stone that the builders rejected become the chief cornerstone."

@smoothlyrugged:

"The times, they are changing. Congratulations ❤️."

@enyola:

"He won at the end of the day. The jewel was right in their palms but they couldn’t recognize because they are in the dark. @seyimusic won in the end. Congratulations Seyi and @temsba."

@askforken:

"There are so many songs and artistes that we have had over the past decades with international awards worthy songs if only the international industry that time - especially the 1980s/1990s/00s were open to African music. If only we had streaming technology the."

APC Reacts as Singer Tems Clinches Top Global Award

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, the All Progressive Congress, the Nigerian ruling party, has sent a congratulatory message to singer Tems for her success at the global stage.

The talented voice artist clinched a record second Grammy award in the category of the Best African Music Performance Award.

Congratulations have been pouring in after her name was auspiciously announced at the event held in Los Angeles, United States.

