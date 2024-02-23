A clip of retired singer Seyi Sodimu and actress Shaffy Bello recently shared online by veteran Nigerian disc jockey DJ Jimmy Jatt has sparked reactions online

The viral video is an excerpt from DJ Jimmy Jatt's YouTube live session, where he made 90s music stars Seyi Sodimu and Shaffy Bello redo their evergreen song, "Love Me Jeje"

On the flip side of the clip, DJ Jatt was seen doing a remix of Jagbajantis by late singer Sound Sultan, and it has stirred emotions online

A trending video recently shared online by veteran Nigerian disc jockey Oluwaforijimi Adewale Amu, better known as DJ Jimmy Jatt, has sparked massive reactions on social media.

DJ Jimmy brought back some old Afrobeats hit songs and their singers on his YouTube show, stirring emotions.

DJ Jimmy Jatt recently shared a clip of Shaffy Bello doing a classic throwback with Seyi Sodimu for their 1998 song, Love Me Jeje. Photo credit: @djjimmyjatt/@seyi.sodimu/@shaffybello

Source: Instagram

The trending clip saw DJ Jimmy bring on his show the retired singer Seyi Sodimu and his cousin, Shaffy Bello, who is also a Nollywood star.

Both entertainers are responsible for one of Nigeria's greatest hip-hop songs, "Love Me Jeje."

Both artists serenaded their fans in the trending video as they took many back in time with their evergreen songs.

Jimmy Jatt paid tributes to Sound Sultan

The viral clip even stirred more emotions when the flip side of Seyi Sodimu and Shaffy Bello's performance came on.

It was a video of late singer Sound Sultan doing a remix of his year 2000 hit song, Jagbajantis.

Sound Sultan is regarded by many as one of the pioneers of Nigeria's music industry, especially the Afrobeats movement.

Watch an excerpt of Seyi Sodimu and Shaffy Bello serenading their fans with their 1998 hit song:

Netizens react to DJ Jimmy Jatt's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed DJ Jimmy Jatt's video:

@k8henshaw:

"Go Shaffy!!!"

@qdjjamsmyth:

"Baba niyen, fine wine."

@yawnaija:

"King Jimmyyyyyyy."

@love_ibromovich:

"Wow evergreen songs."

@seyi.sodimu:

"@iamshaffybello we made a CLASSIC. Shout out to Legendary."

@authenticmuy:

"Beautifully adorable."

@jabbyjaytdmc:

"Forever a hit ."

@djbimmer_:

"So soothing Rest on King Sultan."

@djlapel:

"Baba una dey give Gen Z pressure."

@aviationtrail:

"Walaha for genz."

@taiwomajeks:

"This took me back to simpler times. Thank you DJ Jimmy Jatt."

