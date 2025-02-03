A Nigerian man has shared an old photo of Nigeria's Grammy award-winning singer, Temilade Openiyi also known as Tems

Tems won the Best African Music Performance at the 67th Grammys in USA for her song “Love Me JeJe

However, a man saw an old photo of the music star and noted that it shows if one does not give up, one will make it

A Nigerian man inspired many people after he posted an old photo of Temilade Openiyi, also known as Tems.

Tems was awarded the best African Music Performance at the 67th Grammys which was held on Sunday, February 2.

Toyyib Adewale Adelodun says Tems is an inspiration to all after she won a Grammy Award for her song 'Love Me JeJe.' Photo: X/Toyyib Adewale Adelodun.

Tems won the award for her song "Love Me JeJe", a development that thrilled her fans around the world.

Nigerians celebrate as Tems wins Grammy award

Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate with the singer and to congratulate her on the feat.

One of those who reacted to Tems' success story is Toyyib Adewale Adelodun, a Nigerian man living in the UK.

Toyyib used Tems success to encourage people not to give up on their dreams.

He posted an old photo taken by Tems when she had yet to embrace her music career.

The photo shows Tems when she was still working in the corporate world before she became famous.

Toyyib wrote:

"Your current struggles do not compare to your blessings on the way. Don't stop believing. Congratulations @temsbaby. You inspire all us all."

See the old photo below:

Reactions as Tems wins Grammy awards

@T_E_R_Y said:

"Many such cases of people not happy in their jobs because they’re made for something else. Maybe AI will work this out and the best people would be doing the best thing."

@wazy_clothing said:

"We keep believing that's why I never stopped posting my business. Pls patronise me."

@iamboysings said:

"She has so much potential musically."

@iniabasipaul said:

"Nigerians rising is always a pleasure for me to see."

@EzekielMic5 said:

"Wait oo how many Grammy she done win no be two? Abi she done win 3?"

@Izzy_Azaman said:

"Omo something Dey wen Davido lack for this music industry. I'm Davido fan, but many don’t understand why I said this."

