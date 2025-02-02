Nollywood actress Regina Daniels’ husband, Ned Nwoko, was recently spotted with his Moroccan wife, Laila Charani

The billionaire politician and Laila were seeing being loved up at her birthday party after a video was posted online

Several netizens had things to say about the cute display between Ned Nwoko and Laila as some of them advised the Moroccan woman

Nigerian actress Regina Daniels’ Moroccan co-wife, Laila’s birthday party has got netizens talking about their husband, Ned Nwoko.

On January 31, 2025, Laila Charani turned a new age and a party was organised for her to mark the special occasion.

A video from Laila’s birthday party was later posted on her Instagram page and it showed her loved-up display with her Nigerian politician husband, Ned Nwoko.

Nigerians react to loved-up video of Ned Nwoko with Laila at her birthday party. Photos: @mnslailacharani

Recall that Ned and his youngest wife, Regina Daniels, have been known to showcase their relationship online, unlike Laila. However, the Moroccan woman was seen having fun with her husband on her birthday.

In the video, Ned and Laila held hands as they walked into the party venue together. The couple were all smiles as the billionaire politician celebrated his Moroccan wife’s birthday with her.

See the adorable video below:

Reactions to Ned Nwoko and Laila’s loved up video

The romantic display between Ned Nwoko and Laila at her birthday party drew the attention of several fans. Some of them used the opportunity to encourage the Moroccan woman to also take photos and spend time with Ned just like Regina.

Read what some of them had to say:

Chioma5920 said:

“You're beautiful go out with your husband.”

Dear_maggy said:

“Go out with him more, and take more pictures❤️. You look beautiful laila.”

Anierobivivian wrote:

“You deserve nothing but the best🎉.”

Mrsmothiba said:

“You are so beautiful 😍 and your dressing code is at another level of respect to u and your honorable husband👏 ❤️.”

G.watiy.o said:

“Happy birthday beautiful Laila, you have a special kind of grace when you are with your husband enjoy your beautiful life with your husband ❤️.”

Jaymnis wrote:

“Is good to stand your grounds after telling Gina to back off ,she’s now enjoying Pa Ned 👏.”

Egob_ekee wrote:

“You guys need to go out more,take more pictures,you’re cute together 😍.”

Sharonagubata said:

“You're loved 😍 🥰 most beautiful wifey❤️❤️🔥🔥love you so much ma❤️❤️.”

Adaolisa_obiekwe wrote:

“Laila seems a lot more radiant and happy this time around. Her happiness is also rubbing off on her marriage. I'm so happy for her. Whatever you're doing differently, please continue doing it. It's working😍.”

Pnyamutara said:

“You are happy Regina is not there.”

Regina Daniels, Laila mark husband's birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Regina Daniels and her senior wife, Laila Charani, couldn't hide their joy after their husband clocked 63.

The two women staged a lovely dinner party for their husband on his birthday.

The video of the ceremony surfaced online, and fans reacted to it.

