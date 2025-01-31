Regina Daniels' co-wife Laila Charani has caught the attention of many as she shared a recent moment with her husband Senator Ned

The Moroccan woman who recently marked her birthday was seen donning a lush green attire alongside her husband

Laila shared several pictures of her and the senator and went on to say what the politician meant to her

Laila Charani, the Moroccan wife of Nigerian politician and businessman Ned Nwoko, has publicly declared her husband as her soulmate as they stepped out together recently

Laila, who recently celebrated her birthday, took to Instagram to share love images of herself and her man.

Regina Daniels’ Co-wife Laila and husband got netizens talking. Credit: @mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

Along with the romantic photos, she simply captioned her post, "My soulmate."

Laila's message elicited diverse reactions from fans and followers, with many sharing their thoughts on polygamous marriage.

See her post below:

Regina Daniels' co-wife trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

chinwe.ezebuiro:

"Gina I never see your comment here, you travelled abi respect is beautiful things."

weightlossproducts9ja:

"Pa Ned got eyes for beautiful women as wives."

msvicbee:

"Whatever you said that made Ned smile like this, don't stop."

chinwe.ezebuiro:

"Gina I never see your comment here, you travelled abi respect is beautiful things."

sweetzuwee:

"MashaAllah may Allah keep you together and may you always have a reason to smile."

patriciachipungu:

"One soul for 7 soulmates , Ned's soul will be busy in the next life."

bennys_hair:

"Soulmates na water 💦 😮😮 I on spit on poverty."

city_chic_coutourier:

"Yours is good.. at least you know your Co-soulmates, we our own na side chics wey we nor fit see."

etorithesh:

"I can see someone can't wish you a happy birthday , bcus she remembered respect is a beautiful thing. Thank you, Laila, for that paragraph alone."

catherine.nwafor.184:

"We love Laila do not give room for another woman to snatcch your husband from you completely yesssss do your part and leave the rest to your maker but dont lazy around make efforts pls."

stellaandintaka:

"Regina posted that other time for pple to see that this man is not happy aground u but u have prove it wrong."

sunshineofficial45:

"If you had married your country man,you wouldn't have joining Nigerian women to seek for validation online or competing with women over a man."

fh_home_essentials:

"She looks pregnant."

patriciachipungu:

"One soul for 7 soulmates , Ned's soul will be busy in the next life."

Regina Daniels, Laila mark husband birthday

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniels and her senior wife, Laila Charani, couldn't hide their joy after their husband clocked 63.

The two women staged a lovely dinner party for their husband on his birthday.

The video of the ceremony surfaced online, and fans reacted to it.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng