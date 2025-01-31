Regina Daniels’ Co-wife Laila Calls Senator Ned “Soulmate” As They Step Out in Stunning Attire
- Regina Daniels' co-wife Laila Charani has caught the attention of many as she shared a recent moment with her husband Senator Ned
- The Moroccan woman who recently marked her birthday was seen donning a lush green attire alongside her husband
- Laila shared several pictures of her and the senator and went on to say what the politician meant to her
Laila Charani, the Moroccan wife of Nigerian politician and businessman Ned Nwoko, has publicly declared her husband as her soulmate as they stepped out together recently
Laila, who recently celebrated her birthday, took to Instagram to share love images of herself and her man.
Along with the romantic photos, she simply captioned her post, "My soulmate."
Laila's message elicited diverse reactions from fans and followers, with many sharing their thoughts on polygamous marriage.
See her post below:
Regina Daniels' co-wife trends
Tiwa Savage’s ex-husband brags about teaching their son what the singer couldn’t, peeps react to video
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
chinwe.ezebuiro:
"Gina I never see your comment here, you travelled abi respect is beautiful things."
weightlossproducts9ja:
"Pa Ned got eyes for beautiful women as wives."
msvicbee:
"Whatever you said that made Ned smile like this, don't stop."
sweetzuwee:
"MashaAllah may Allah keep you together and may you always have a reason to smile."
patriciachipungu:
"One soul for 7 soulmates , Ned's soul will be busy in the next life."
bennys_hair:
"Soulmates na water 💦 😮😮 I on spit on poverty."
city_chic_coutourier:
"Yours is good.. at least you know your Co-soulmates, we our own na side chics wey we nor fit see."
etorithesh:
"I can see someone can't wish you a happy birthday , bcus she remembered respect is a beautiful thing. Thank you, Laila, for that paragraph alone."
catherine.nwafor.184:
"We love Laila do not give room for another woman to snatcch your husband from you completely yesssss do your part and leave the rest to your maker but dont lazy around make efforts pls."
stellaandintaka:
"Regina posted that other time for pple to see that this man is not happy aground u but u have prove it wrong."
sunshineofficial45:
"If you had married your country man,you wouldn't have joining Nigerian women to seek for validation online or competing with women over a man."
fh_home_essentials:
"She looks pregnant."
Regina Daniels, Laila mark husband birthday
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniels and her senior wife, Laila Charani, couldn't hide their joy after their husband clocked 63.
The two women staged a lovely dinner party for their husband on his birthday.
The video of the ceremony surfaced online, and fans reacted to it.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue courses in writing & media communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.