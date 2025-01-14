Nigerian actress Regina Daniels has again sparked reactions online after she shared a gorgeous picture of herself with her man

The 24-year-old actress posted a new set of pictures with her rich husband while advising her fans how life goals

Her new post soon spread across social media like wildfire, igniting varying comments from online users

Nigerian social media user influencer and actress Regina Daniels took to her social media page, sharing sweet pictures with her 64-year-old billionaire husband.

The powerful and rich couple appeared to have been attending another political event, as they were both spotted taking cute pictures for the gram.

Regina Daniels shows off rich husband as she pens advice to fans. Credit: @regina.daniels

Regina had her fans gushing about her looks and lovely-dovey pictures with the man of her dreams. Her caption contained advice for her fans, telling them how to set their life goals and the type of people they should accommodate in their lives.

Regina wrote:

"In a world full of chaos, bitterness, envy, competition and evil. Set your life goals on fire and unapologetically only seek those who can fan your flame ❤️‍🔥 ✍️."

See her post below:

Movie star Regina Daniels and her man, Senator Ned Nwoko, were spotted among the important personalities that graced the inauguration ceremony of the new Ghanaian president.

The actress flooded timelines with beautiful pictures she took with her kids' father, looking stunning. One of the pictures caught them being lovey-dovey with each other and generated sweet reactions from social media users.

How Nigerians reacted to Regina's post

Read some reactions from social media users below:

@abarimicheal3:

"How do combine being a mum, wife, entertainer, Calebrity and still slay being young? You really try o👏👏❤️🙌."

@pretty_slimberry:

"God Dey create oo🙌🔥❤️.Nwuye odogwu “ 🔥🔥❤️."

@djcashmoney444:

"Yes ma'am , you are truly my inspiration you have encouraged me to not settle for less from anyone. Thank you Queen ."

@casie__snow:

"You dey give me joy Asam ❤️."

@promzy64:

"Forever young indeed ❤️❤️."

@fred__fd:

"Hello sister I would like to ask you something please can you answer me please."

@dripmama5:

"Na Gina get this man 🔥😍 and na only her make am no fit add another wife."

@sper13100:

"Omo i dont mind being ned 10th wive even if i go dey sleep store."

@ndudichidinma:

"I just want To let you Know you are Blessed Amongst Women 🥹💕."

@mercie_ollie_07:

"I love this caption❤️."

@tesaboatsq:

"Love the dress🔥❤️❤️."

@princesschiamaka_:

"Yes o na only you fit advice me like this! Ride on sis 👏."

@wehyeeselmah:

"Tap in your blessings and huonor for my daughter in the mighty name of Jesus Christ amen and AMen love you."

Regina Daniels takes pictures with Ghana president

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Regina Daniels showed that she was enjoying her stay in Ghana with some posts she made on social media.

The actress and her husband had gone to the inauguration ceremony of President John Mahama in Ghana.

She shared how proud she was of the country, and her post sparked reactions among fans in the comment section.

