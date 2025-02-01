Nigerian singer Davido has finally shared bits of his twins’ names on social media to the excitement of fans

Recall that the 30BG boss and his wife, Chioma, welcomed a set of twins, a boy and a girl, in October 2023

In a new development, the music star gave a hint on what their names are after he posted an artwork online

Nigerian singer David Adeleke, aka Davido, is making headlines over the names of his twins.

The music star, who welcomed his twin boy and girl with his wife, Chioma, in October 2023, made sure to keep personal details about them under wraps, especially after he tragically lost his first son, Ifeanyi, in November 2022.

Fans make guesses as Davido shares parts of his twins' names online. Photos: @davido, @oladaniel

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the 30BG boss has finally shared a bit of detail about the name of his twins.

Just recently, the Awuke crooner took to his Instagram stories to post a picture of an artwork he received from British-Nigerian artist, Oluwaslawn.

The artwork was a painting of a baby girl and a baby boy. Interestingly, the letter ‘J’ was boldly written on the chest of both babies in the painting, hinting at the first letter of their names.

Davido accompanied the photo of the painting with a caption that read:

“Thank you, we love it.”

See the painting below:

Reactions as Davido shares bit of twins’ names

Davido’s Instagram post about his babies quickly went viral and raised an online discussion. Several netizens tried to guess the babies’ names. Read what some of them had to say:

Claireibe923 said:

“So cute JJ 😜.”

Rheemah_goldenslice said:

“So beautiful 😍❤️.”

Hopefrancis206 wrote:

“Too cute 😍.”

Mealsbyj0 said:

“Awwww… 😍😍 imagination wan wound me. Please keep hiding them under God’s protection. 🙏❤️.”

Dammy.damaris wrote:

“J Square🔥❤️❤️. May God continue to protect them, Amen.”

Princesshalky8 wrote:

“Thanks so much @olaoluslawn we 30BG appreciate you ❤️.”

Isaac_ella1 said:

“Double J😍.”

I.am_wine said:

“Atleast I now know the twins name start with (J) J.adeleke🥰.”

Vicent_offor said:

“Hope the J no be John & Jessica 😂😂.”

Davido throws party for his twins' birthday

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that on October 9, 2024, Davido took to social media to celebrate his twins on their first birthday.

The music star did this with a simple message of thanks to God as he shared the news of their new age.

The news of Davido’s twins turning a year old was met with great joy from many fans.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng