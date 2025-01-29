As news about singer 2Baba’s divorce continues to trend, a lady expressed anger over how the singer went about his announcement

The popular singer had taken fans by surprise after announcing his separation from his wife, Annie

Reacting to the news, a lady explained what Annie was supposed to do earlier in her marriage

After Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, announced that he and Annie, his wife, had filed for divorce, a lady slammed the singer for making the announcement.

The African Queen hitmaker took social media by storm on Sunday, January 26, 2025, when he announced that he had separated from his wife.

She was angry because 2Baba left Annie. Photo: @SugargirlRah

In a post by @SugargirlRah on X, the lady shared why she was angry over 2Baba’s announcement

Angry lady shares what Annie should’ve done

The lady shared how she felt towards the announcement and said she was angry.

She was angry because it was 2Baba that was leaving Annie and not the other way around.

The lady said Annie was supposed to leave first.

Her X post read:

“My annoyance is the fact that 2baba is the one leaving instead of Annie. She was supposed to leave him first but him leaving her is crazy.”

She added in the comment section:

“I am angry on her behalf. She was supposed to leave first. This is why I respect petty people.

“She looks like she’s very family-oriented and one of those women who center their life around their kids and husband which isn't a bad thing. She doesn't look like someone that’ll let that man go, she’s known him almost all her life and it gets harder to leave.”

See her tweet below:

Reactions trail lady’s anger over 2Baba’s marriage

Those who came across the post shared their mixed reactions to the lady’s take.

Legit.ng compiled some of these reactions.

@Oistien_VanMowo said:

"Her inability to make right decisions because she may be family oriented or even diabolically clingy( or whatever reason for that matter) doesnt limit him from being able to make up his own mind na. Joke apart, she might be the one that filed, but outrage because 2baba spoke out."

@NinoNicky1 said:

"Did your mother leave your father first ? I wonder how you people were brought up. Imagine this one abeg shift."

@ifecodenho6 said:

"This is the reason many women are crying."

@lazylavenderblu

"Like the adulterer is the one walking away. What a life."

