Nigerian comedian Basketmouth addressed netizens on the ongoing crisis between his friends 2baba and Annie Idibia

The talented entertainer claimed that people have been wanting him to speak on the matter just as a couple of celebrities who are close to the couple have done

Basketmouth highlighted that he was protecting himself from dragging, and he went on to share what 2baba should have done instead

Nigerian ace comedian Bright Okpocha, popularly known as Basketmouth, has commented on the recent announcement by his friend and Afrobeats icon Innocent “2baba” Idibia, who confirmed his separation from his wife and longtime lover Annie Macaulay-Idibia.

In a recent post, the funny man recounted that he has known the singer for over 27 years and his wife for 23 years.

Basketmouth stylishly addresses netizens on Annie and 2baba's marriage issue. Credit: @basketmouth, @2babaofficial

He noted that while many of his colleagues and fans have shared their takes on the issue it was best to let the couple handle it without castigating them.

Basktmouth, who divorced his wife Elsie in 2022, noted that he didn’t want to add to what people have said about his friends so that netizens would not remember his issue and make it resurface online.

The comedian, known for his brilliant promotional content, joked that his grievance with the whole issue was the poor timing of 2baba’s announcement, which coincided with the time he was selling his incoming comedy concerts.

He claimed the African Queen hitmaker did him badly by not informing him about the separation announcement.

Basketmotuh mentioned on Instagram that he would have advised him to wait until he was done promoting his shows so that the buzz around his marriage separation would not overshadow his PR content.

Watch his video below:

Basketmouth spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lil.amadi2008 said:

"But we’ve booked our tickets since last year, just get ur self ready oo. Manchester people dey wait 👌.

king_theophilus005 wrote:

"Basket nd sense 5&6 …Insensitively you don promote the show.

doctorfrick reacted:

"This is Tu creative for Annie one to not appreciate. Have an amazing Tuor sorry Tour sir.

duloiamofficia said:

"This your February month dey always get things no lie😂😂😂😂😂we love you too kind of Ads."

mcrhelax wrote:

"Ahaaa! You are an industry sir! The way you think is wewwww! "

cikaylanrefilm:

"Emeritus Professor Eze Gburugburu 😂😂 This Brosssss."

Annie Idibia, 2Baba’s daughter reacts to their fight

In a previous report, the celebrity couple's eldest daughter Isabella Idibia weighed in on their recent marital crisis.

Legit.ng reported that the Afrobeats legend broke the news about his pending divorce from the Young Famous & African star.

After making a new video denying his account had been hacked, 2Baba's eldest daughter Isabella reacted to her parents' split.

