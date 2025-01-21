Afro-wahala musician Portable, who took over social media last week, is back on the front line of blogs

The singer went into actor Odunlade Adekola's direct message after a video of his 4th baby mama, Ashabi Simple, hugging him went viral

Portable, in the message he sent, addressed one of the actor's comments while hugging his wife, asserting that he does not joke with his family

Odunlade Adekola has joined the long list of celebrities who have fallen prey to Nigerian street act Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, widely known as Portable.

The Nigerian singer reacted to a viral video of his wife hugging Odunlade so tightly at what looked like a movie location.

Portable sternly warns Odunlade Adekola over a viral clip with his 4th baby mama. Credit: @portablebaeby, @odunladeomoadekola, @ashabi.mohsimple.

Source: Instagram

The actor asked Ashabi if she had informed her baby daddy before coming to the movie location, which apparently did not sit well with the singer.

He went straight into the veteran actor's DM via his official Instagram handle and warned him to never utter such a statement

Portable wrote:

"Wetin you talk inside that video with ashabi simple pls I respect my home I no dey use am do movie why you go talk say shay she tell me before coming joh shay una no dey collet money for her hand ni. I respect that's why I come your Dm. I no dey use my home play. Why you go talk like that. Na today I dey see una."

See the post here:

Portable's message to Odunlade elicits reactions

Read some comments below:

@aoraandmore:

"Ori portable o pe! Which home doesn’t he use to play? The ones he has finished humiliating online or the ones he used to play ludo? Alainironu."

@rikkie_xx:

"I pray portabale doesn’t loose value soon, okay oo."

@goodbagboy:

"A man who respect his home but have Alot of wives and concubines."

@mdsessentialsuk:

"He's Dealing with mental health issues but you all think it's cruise 😢😂."

@janet__xoxox:

"Oriburuku tiba portable. Person wey suppose get room for Aro 😂."

@bunmi_mercy6:

"U respect home and u dey destroy the home online 😢😢😢😢. Dami case wEy u bring online nko."

@iambukacavity:

"E sure me me say na Ashabi beg portable make he reply Odunlade…. She want make blogs carry her name lol."

@sholyzofficial_:

"It’s the height of it 🤦🏽‍♂️💔 make odunlade no reply am abeg."

@mezukay:

"Fada don finally collect frm omoolalomi hand😂😂😂."

@seunebony:

"This portable self....do u think is normal charge's they will collect from her😢."

@fehranmi____:

"Wetin dey do the portable self Mtcheww😏which yeye house e no dey use play radarada sha."

Queen Dami's bestie flogs her mercilessly

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, one would think the end of the drama between Portable and his ex-girlfriend, Dami, would have ended, but that is not the case.

Recall that Portable and Queen Dami dragged each other into a messy and heated social media exchange that spread like wildfire online.

In the clip, one of Dami's friends came forward to spill more details about the former queen's relationship with the street act.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng