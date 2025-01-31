More videos from Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo's 25th wedding anniversary and renewing of vows have surfaced on social media

The highlight of the event was the moment former president Olusegun Obasanjo joined the couples on the dance floor

Popular Nigerian clergymen like Pastor Paul Enenche, Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, among others also graced the event

Fun videos from Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the lead pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), 25th wedding anniversary with his beloved wife Modele have emerged online.

Reports had it that Pastor Fatoyinbo also clocked 50 years on January 31, meaning it was a double celebration for COZA.

COZA's Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo throws wedding anniversary party.

Legit.ng had previously reported that the kingdom couple donned stunning, regal attire as they renewed their vows in front of their grown children and close friends.

Obasanjo dances with Fatoyinbo and wife

A clip from the event showed the moment former president Olusegun Obasanjo was spotted on the dance floor with the couple.

Obasanjo's display and steppings in the video despite his age warmed hearts.

Watch the video of Obasanjo and the Fatoyinbos on dance floor below:

Aside from from the former president, popular Nigerian clerics like Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo, Drs Pastors Paul and Becky Paul-Enenche, Pastor Korede Komaiya, Rev. Samuel Olubiyo among others were present as Pastors Biodun and Modele renewed their matrimonial vows at their 25th wedding anniversary celebration.

Gospel singer Mercy Chinwo who is involved in an ongoing social media fight with her former label boss Eezee also performed at the event.

A clip showed the moment Mercy during her performance danced with Pastor Fatoyinbo and his wife.

Slide the post below to see pictures of clergymen as well as the moment the Fatoyinbos renewed their vow below:

Below is a video of the Fatoyinbos' entrance at their 25th wedding anniversary celebration:

Watch video of Mercy Chinwo at Fatoyinbo's party below:

Reactions trail Obasanjo's dance moves

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video of the former president dancing with the couple. Read them below:

demoladaniels7:

"If President Obasanjo doesn’t make you lol; then. The only president you can disagree with this second and will still crack you up next second."

joemanny_45 said:

"OBJ has moves oh! Old soldier never dies."

queen_calisha reacted:

"OBJ Who you use? Which kind strength be dis?"

oluwabunmi_96 commented:

"Old soldier never dies."

casmeks said:

"Old soldier never die…more grace Baba Obj."

Timi Dakolo's post amid allegations against Fatoyinbo

Legit.ng recalls reporting that soul singer Timi Dakolo joined several netizens who raised eyebrows following some allegations levelled against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Dakolo's reaction came shortly after a lady named Nnenna Kalu-Ude publicly called out the man of God online, accusing him of playing a role in events that led to the tragic death of another church member, Tega.

In posts shared on his X account, Dakolo referred to agitations he made a while back when his wife, Bukola, was involved in a molestation scandal with the man of God.

