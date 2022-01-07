Singer Timi Dakolo has taken to social media to bear his mind amid fresh allegations against COZA pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo

Dakolo’s post comes shortly after a lady called out the man of God following the tragic death of a member of his ministry

The singer in his post made a reference to his agitations during Fatoyinbo’s molestation scandal with his wife, Busola Dakolo

Popular singer Timi Dakolo has joined several Nigerians who have raised eyebrows following fresh allegations levelled against Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) lead pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Dakolo’s reaction comes shortly after a lady identified as Nnenna Kalu-Ude publicly called out the man of God on social media, and accused him of playing a role in events that led to the tragic death of another church member, Tega.

In posts shared on his official Twitter account, Dakolo made a reference to agitations he made months ago when his wife, Bukola, was involved in a molestation scandal with the man of God.

Dakolo wrote on Twitter:

"But I bin tell una, una call me all kinds of names."

Singer speaks about 'truth'

In a different tweet, the singer who maintained a cryptic tone submitted that because people have a hard time believing the truth doesn’t make it a lie.

Dakolo pressed on and made a strong point about truth. He wrote:

"Truth is truth, break it down, drown it, cover it, blend it, burn it or even paint it. The thing is- Truth will always be truth and it will survive all this it own. Victory is truth realized."

