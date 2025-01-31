The lookalikes of Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, Prophet Odumeje, music executive Naria Marley, late Junior Pope, and late rapper Mohbad trended online

In the footage that caught the attention of many, each of the doppelgangers did their very best to dress like their idols

Most of the internet users who came across the viral video could not differentiate if they were fake or real figures

A video featuring lookalikes of top celebrities, including Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen, Prophet Odumeje, music executive Naira Marley, the late Junior Pope, and the late rapper Mohbad, recently surfaced online.

In the clip, Mohbad’s lookalike wore a white top featuring a print of the late rapper's face, paired with baggy white trousers. His hair was tinted gold, replicating Mohbad’s signature style from his time alive.

Victor Osimhen’s doppelgänger also sported gold-colored hair, mirroring the footballer’s look. He wore a Galatasaray jersey and Osimhen's iconic face mask, along with black trousers.

Prophet Odumeje's copycat was dressed in a white agbada, mimicking the preacher’s distinctive walking style and smile.

Naira Marley’s double channelled the singer’s dreadlocks, dark shades, and casual polo with joggers, replicating his usual laid-back style.

Junior Pope’s lookalike bore a striking resemblance to the late actor, recreating one of his most iconic looks. The young man wore a checkered scarf on his head, a navy blue long-sleeve top, and matching blue jeans.

Recall that the late Junior Pope died on April 10, 2024, alongside four others during a tragic boat accident in Anama River while returning from a movie location.

On 12th September 2023, Nigerian musician Mohbad died in Lagos, at the age of 27. It was reported that an unlicensed nurse administered a Tetanus vaccine to the deceased. Following his death, a series of allegations surfaced involving the singer's former music boss Naira Marley and his associate Sam Larry.

See the video below:

Video of Osimhen, late Junior Pope, and others spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

fabrizohenry wrote:

"I feel like crying, miss Pope and Mohbad."

didgital rompaod reacted:

"Rip Imole ….. the Day you died was the day I had a ghastly car accident….. I went for your candle night and the other car caught fire after third mainland bridge sura bus stop ….. I was more sadder on your candle night but at the end of the day am alive I still got dreams , and the lord is still my shepherd…. Rest in peace Imole."

glambyadu reacted:

"That junior pope look alike."

bibiano connunity said:

"Chia 😭my gee junior pope very nice guy Kia mobad I miss u also."

mcee_sweet wrote:

"Una don start again ooooh I no wan hear justice for clone mohbad."

knso said:

"How mohbad go tall pass Osihmen 😂 them nor do am well."

chotatans reacted:

"Nigeria is the first country in 😢the world they are able to do anything for money Rest easy young king Imole."

alender.philaner wrote:

"This joke is expensive o. If u don lose loved ones b4 u go understand."

she_is_spotless said:

"Ordered from Temu."

Ivy.victor reacted:

"This Country wey get two 1k,200 &500notes, two national anthem, two presidents, what do you expect ???"

Verydaarkman wrote:

"Somebody write say why God no take all these ones then leave the real ones….una dey talk anyhow for this industry."

Mohbad's ally Spending speaks about misinformation

Legit.ng previously reported that one of the late singer's aides had to apologise to his fans for providing misleading information.

Spending had spoken about the last time he saw Mohbad before his unfortunate death. He apologised for the misinformation about his movement.

He disclosed that the misinformation came because he had just been released from prison then and was not in a perfect mental state.

