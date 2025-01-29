Nigerian singer Mercy Chinwo’s former music boss Eezee Conceptz has responded to her recent outburst

Recall that the musician in a recent video accused Eezee of taking her to court first and also stopped her from working with top Christian personalities

Eezee in a lengthy letter spilled more about his contract with the lyrical evangelist and how she reportedly used EFCC against him

Nigerian singer Mercy Chinwo’s former management Eezee Conceptz run by record label owner Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, popularly known as EeZee Tee, has reacted to her recent allegations.

Legit.ng reported that the musician shared her work history with Eezee Concept and how he reportedly tried to forge a new contract after their first contract ended.

She mentioned that in 2019, Eezee proposed extending her five-year contract to twelve years, which she declined because she didn’t want to be under his management anymore.

The mum of one also claimed that her former management initially took her to court before she responded but Eezee in his recent petition argued that Mercy began the legal battle.

Eezee levels new allegations on Mercy Chinwo

The music producer in his lengthy petition accused Mercy of diverting revenues to her personal accounts during the peak of her career.

He claimed that the lyrical evangelist boycotted already scheduled, dragging the company into dispute.

According to Eezee, Mercy Chinwo was charging churches huge amounts of money while blaming the record label for the absurd charges.

The music boss also claimed that the Na You Dey Reign hitmaker made EFCC forcefully order to transfer $274k approximately N500m into her account.

See the full letter below:

Mercy Chinwo’s former manager trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

lilian_divine_mwongeli:

"Anyone who has had a toxic boss knows exactly what this guy is doing,,,,Dont even mind setting any record straight again ,,,weighinh your matter,,,You are found wanting."

ugom_chi:

"The truth of the matter is that I got to know about Eezee label through Mercy Chinwo.ln all the years your label existed I had no idea about it until the grace and glory from Mercy Chinwo announced you worldwide.Like Mercy said,you have lawyer and bloggers but she has God.May God's vengeance prevail."

officialrhema01:

"I just dey pity the signees wey still de this label. This is sad. History has never been Fair to people who boasted in the arms of their flesh. Abi you don forget Brother Nebuchadnezzar. E no hard God to humble person. I'll be here for it."

doctail:

"The fact say you no like Nathaniel Bassey, I can never trust you sir."

inatimi_85:

"Blood of Jesus I'm seeing a lot of new pages writing good about his man...with zero followers...My God..do you really pay bloggers?? God is a God of vengeance ooo...don't play."

chiomamiraclekairo:

"Dear Lord, may we not be helped by 'Destiny Helpers' that will help us and remove sleep and peace from our lives! "

vinceukazu:

"Who ever wrote this thing should be fired … @eezeetee1 you are calling mercy evil for given facts on her post 😂😂… Mercy Chinwe ‘Evil’ ? 😂 … she might not be a saint , but I think this write up tells a lot about the writer than the person being written about. Your hand really no too clean from this allegations @eezeeconceptz @eezeetee1 you have some Anene blood running in you … everybody can’t be wrong about you."

Man shares experience working with Mercy Chinwo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a music producer known as Dr Roy recounted his experience working with Mercy Chinwo and producing some of her hit songs.

In an interview on the Honest Brunch podcast, he noted that he once asked the singer for help when his father was sick, Chinwo only said that his father would recover and didn't help.

