Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and his beautiful wife Modeleare currently the cynosure of all eyes online

The lead pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) and his first lady held a colourful event to celebrate 25 years in marriage

Videos from the grandiose occasion have left many spellbound as they admired the amount of detail put into the couple’s attires and event decoration

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo, the lead pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) has celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary alongside his beloved wife Modele.

Reports have that the lead pastor will be clocking 50 years on January 31 as it sets to be a double celebration for the COZA family

COZA’s Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo and wife celebrate 25th wedding anniversary before their kids and friends. Credit: @biodunfatoyinbo

Source: Instagram

Videos from the recent wedding anniversary celebration have left many in awe, captivated by the sheer extravagance of the event.

The kingdom couple donned stunning, regal attire as they renewed their vows in front of their grown children and close friends.

The attention to detail in the hall’s decoration was remarkable, with many admiring the couple’s intentional effort to create a memorable ceremony.

With the forthcoming milestone, COZA members can scarcely contain their excitement as they celebrate the couple's fortitude and dedication. Even now, the pair continues to inspire people in the church community.

In the past years, Pastor Fatoyinbo has faced significant allegations that have threatened to derail his ministry.

The claims, which went viral in the media put him to the test. However, he maintained his innocence and stepped down from his pastoral duties to briefly seek spiritual guidance and introspection.

Watch the videos below:

Video of the hall decoration below:

More videos from the couple's event below:

Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo’s 25th wedding anniversary trends

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

drumzcakelord said:

"Aje!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! My God!!!!!!! This is mindblowing."

anthonyolanrewajugold wrote:

"Thank you Jesus for my Spiritual Parents. We return all the glory to You. Happy anniversary dad and Mom. We celebrate you sir and ma."

blessingokoedoh said:

"Thank You Sweet Jesus for my spiritual parents."

nhn_couture reacted:

"Happy 25th anniversary to one of my best couples.. this is to forever. We celebrate you both."

chi_debbs reacted:

"It’s almost like this isn’t Nigeria, this is one of the best hall designs I’ve seen in Nigeria, honestly, I think it’s the finest I’ve ever seen in this country 😍😍😍😍😍…….. what is all this beauty."

anthonyolanrewajugold wrote:

"Congratulations Dad and Mom. This is beauty at the highest level."

eng.mamyclaire said:

"SUCH A GLORIOUS CELEBRATION 🌺💐💐GOD’S GRACE AND FAITHFULNESS ON FULL DISPLAY. CHEERS TO MANY MORE BLESSED YEARS🩵🩷🩵."

Timi Dakolo writes amid allegations against COZA pastor

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that famous singer Timi Dakolo has joined several Nigerians who raised eyebrows following some allegations levelled against Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) lead pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo.

Dakolo's reaction came shortly after a lady identified as Nnenna Kalu-Ude publicly called out the man of God on social media and accused him of playing a role in events that led to the tragic death of another church member, Tega.

In posts shared on his official Twitter account, Dakolo referred to agitations he made a while back when his wife, Bukola, was involved in a molestation scandal with the man of God.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng