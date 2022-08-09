Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla is currently on vacation in Mauritius and she has been keeping her fans up to date

The young entrepreneur is in Mauritius and she got her followers gushing with photos she took at the beach

Priscy as she is fondly called rocked a one piecebrown swim wear with fringes as she struck different poses

Popular celebrity kid and fashionista Priscilla Ojo is on vacation in Mauritius and her followers have been getting ideas of the soft life she is living there.

Priscy as she is fondly called shared photos on the plane before she got to her destination and on landing, she seems to have been having an amazing time.

Priscilla Ojo shares stunning photos from vacation Photo credit: @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

Taking to her Instagram page, the actress' daughter shared photos and videos from her time at the beach.

Priscy showed off her skin and figure in a one piece brown swim wear which had beautiful fringes and tassels.

"The pressure is getting worse @kunnumi_clothing Beach hat: @helensclosett_"

See the posts below:

Nigerians gush over Priscilla

diana_eneje:

"Whoshhh "

temmy__0:

"Summer vibes love it"

dedejiofficial:

"Priscy stop playing!!"

busolami.e:

"Stepping on our necks."

ma.ryjane8790:

"I knew it was Mauritius❤️ baby girl living and I'm here for itt❤️"

dedejiofficial:

"Have you seen a Damsel today?"

sweetgirl_chelly:

"Pretty as always ❤️❤️"

iamtee_444:

"Baby girl life style "

simisanyaa:

"Okayyyyy summer is summering "

abeke_iji:

"Ain’t nobody that understands the game better❤️"

climkruize_sbw:

"Erbd! Outside"

Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla stunned as ‘obsessed’ lover tattoos her name on his hand

There are different ways of expressing love, and some people are willing to go any let to make theirs known.

Actress Iyabo Ojo's daughter Priscilla Ojo took to her Instastory to share a conversation between her and a male fan who drew a tattoo of her name on his hand, which left her speechless.

The fan who seemed to be deeply in love with her went on to pen a message to her as he confessed his love for her.

Priscilla, stunned by his action, disclosed she wanted to meet with him, but some of her fans advised her against it as he seemed to be obsessed with her.

