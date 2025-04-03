A widow of one of the hunters killed in the Uromi area of Edo state has given birth to a baby girl

Hauwa Bala gave birth in Ungwan Salari in Kano state after she went into premature labour upon receiving the tragic death of her husband

Isah Bala, Hauwa's husband is one of the 16 hunters that were attacked and killed by a vigilante group on March 27, 2025

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dadas has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international

Kano state - Hauwa Bala, one of the widows of the hunters killed in the Uromi area of Edo state, has given birth to a baby girl in Ungwan Salari in Kano state.

Legit.ng recalls that Bala and 15 others were intercepted and killed in Uromi, Esan North-East local government area of Edo state on March 27.

The widow of a hunter killed in Uromi gives birth in Kano after her husband’s tragic death, Photo credit: @ansarvisuals

Source: Twitter

Reports stated that the victims, who were hunters with Dane guns, were travelling from Port Harcourt to Kano for Eid when they were stopped by local vigilantes, who falsely accused them and raised an alarm.

The local vigilantes' alarm led to the gathering of the mob, who took the law into their own hands and set the travellers on fire.

The wife of the late Isah Bala went into premature labour upon receiving the devastating news of her husband’s death.

As reported by Leadership, Hauwa said her late husband was the family’s sole breadwinner for their six fatherless children.

Hauwa faces an uncertain future over the loss of her husband.

“I don’t know how I will take care of my family now. I have nothing tangible to do,” she said, her voice filled with despair."

The widow has cried for help as her late husband was responsible for covering their living expenses and the children’s school fees.

Hauwa said she is left without any clear means of survival to shoulder the family’s financial responsibilities.

Legit.ng earlier reported that families of the 16 hunters attacked and killed in the Uromi area of Edo state have shared their grief after the tragic incident.

It was gathered that 6 out of the 16 northern hunters killed in Uromi were from the Toronkawa community in Kano state.

Hadiza Muhammad, the wife of one of the victims, demanded justice, stating that they will not forgive those people who killed their husbands.

Legit.ng also reported that a truck driver who survived the lynching of 16 travelers in Edo state refuted claims that the attack was related to a tribal clash, insisting the vigilante group should be held responsible.

The victims, identified as hunters traveling from Port Harcourt to Kano for the Sallah celebration, were accused of being kidnappers and attacked by a vigilante group.

The driver, who was initially detained by the police alongside two others, later discovered that the mob had brutally killed all 16 passengers.

Uromi killings: Northern elders list 5 demands

Legit.ng reported that the Northern Elders Forum listed five demands that must be met over the killings of travelling hunters in Uromi.

Governor Monday Okpebholo was given a 14-day ultimatum to recover the bodies of the 16 people killed in the state.

The Forum also stated that the 'animalistic and cannibalistic acts' against northerners in the country needed to stop.

