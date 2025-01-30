A female corp member who went viral over a teary video of her saluting her father has expressed gratitude to Yhemo Lee

The lady was seen in a viral video shedding as she revealed the Nigerian socialite sent her money

Yhemo Lee's generous gesture and the corps member's gratitude to the socialite have warmed hearts on social media

Nigerian actor and nightlife boss Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee has warmed hearts on social media following his generous gesture to a lady who went viral after sharing an emotional video of herself saluting to appreciate her father for his support throughout her educational journey.

The lady named Chinnyebere went viral after she shared a video showing how she proudly marched toward her father and saluted him in gratitude after her NYSC service year..

The emotional video which trended caught the attention of many, including Yhemo Lee.

In a follow-up video shared via her TikTok page, Chinnyebere who couldn't hold back the tears expressed gratitude upon receiving a monetary gift from the socialite.

The lady, who appreciated Yhemo Lee for the generous gesture, however, didn’t reveal the exact amount he sent.

In related news, Yhemo Lee and his wife made headlines when they welcomed their first child together.

Reactions as lady appreciates Yhemo Lee

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments that trailed the video, read them below:

luv4hauwa said:

"Who go help you no go stress you ooh.!"

jayboidaskinny wrote:

"She's a crying baby. I feel like blessing her too. Pls tag her for me."

ebisminimart commented:

"I wish i had a fatherly figure and love in my life😭😭😭this video made me to tear up."

sweetfayy reacted:

"The day I go finally meet my helper, e go first explain to me where he/she dey since."

ferraribongkem said:

"Another day of crying for strangers."

revy_signatures reacted:

"God bless every responsible father out there, you would enjoy the fruit of your labour."

a_90s.chicc said:

"How much? Make I go carry my khaki, go salute my papa abeg 🙂‍↔️ me self don try."

Burna Boy shares cryptic post about Yhemolee

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy shared his view about Nigerian weddings, sparking reactions.

The singer noted that Nigerian weddings are delightful when done right and attached a video of Yhemo Lee to illustrate his point.

A few of his fans reacted that they already knew who he was referring to as they called a singer's name

