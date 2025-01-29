Ned Nwoko was excited that his wife, Laila was marking her birthday that he penned a love not to her

In the post, he showered encomium on her and also prayed that the new year will bring her blessing, success and many more good things

Fans were impressed in the comment section of the post as they shared their view about Nwoko's family

Senator Ned Nwoko has shown naysayers how much he loves his older wife, Laila Charani, with a post he made on social media.

Legit.ng had reported that Regina Daniels and her husband had unfollowed Laila a few months ago, and speculation was rift that all was not well with their union.

Laila Charani reacts to love note. Photo credit@mnslailacharani

Source: Instagram

In a new post on Laila's birthday, the politician, who was seen serving his family during a family time out, showered praises on her.

In the post, he shared how much he loved her and how the family felt having her and their wish for her on the birthday.

He disclosed that her beauty, kindness, and grace mazes him every day.

Ned Nwoko prays for Laila

Also in the post, the polygamous man prayed for his wife, he said that her birthday will bring her joy, happiness that she brought to her family.

He also stated that her birthday will bring her endless blessing and success.

Laila replies husband

Taking to the comment section of his post, Laila was excited about the good wishes. She gushed over the post and appreciated her husband by calling him baby.

She also said thank you to him. Taking to her Instagram page also, she shared lovely pictures taken specially for her birthday and celebrated herself.

She noted that the new year was one of grace, truth, growth, and gratitude for her.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Ned Nwoko's post

Reactions have trailed the post made by the politician to his wife. Here are some of the comments below:

@sharonagubata:

"Happy blessed birthday to you most beautiful and calm wifey...your new age is blessed, congratulations, sweetheart."

@1160bbc:

“Wow, for the first time in a long while, i felt that your wish foe her was real."

@mnslailacharani:

"Awww thank you baby."

@ngina_princess_ngina:

"Here in Kenya you can't have a coowife, happy birthday charani."

@benjforex:

"You have actually made us know that you can in polygamy and still be happier than who has one wife . The main thing is to love and cherish."

@kokiiimolobi:

"Happy birthday sweet Laila."

@amadionyinyechi:

"She is so gorgeous, congratulations on your new age dear."

@comfort__adi:

"Happy birthday Queen Laila."

@glopaks009:

"Happy birthday to the most beautiful and matured of them all, more blissful years ahead."

Regina Daniels speaks about competition

Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress teased her fans with some lovely pictures she shared on her Instagram page.

In her post, she wore a bum short and matched it with a hat and wool top as she spoke about competition.

According to her, she has no equal, she also said that she was proud of herself. Fans shared their observation about the actress and what he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng