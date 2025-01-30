Internet users were confused and sought answers after a Nigerian lady displayed her uncompleted house

The lady lamented on social media, saying she dare not go inside the house and shared what could happen to her

Some people familiar with the unexplained meaning in her cryptic post shared their experiences similar to hers

A Nigerian lady, @bukolaayoni4, has caused a stir on TikTok after showing her followers her house, which is uncompleted.

The unhappy lady said she can not enter the house and dare not make such a move.

She said she can't enter inside the house. Photo Credit: @bukolaayoni4

Source: TikTok

According to the lady, she would be putting her life at risk if she decides to enter the house.

"My house.

"They no born me well to enter there if I don't want to die.

"Am in pain," words layered on a video of the house she posted.

In a previous video found on her TikTok page, the lady posted her uncompleted house and said she would have congratulated herself for it but she can't as people are wicked and her safety is important.

Her cryptic posts left netizens in confusion.

Watch her video below:

Reactions trail woman's post

OKIKIOLA2273 said:

"Wetin happen 😏 them dey take life they also Dey safe life inside life. if you never step on where power dey you won’t understand."

Agbolade Olasunkanmi said:

"Oh I think I understand your point a bit now,I suggest you sell it and use the money to buy land somewhere else secretly and start building."

GBOLAHAN said:

"People are very wicked and perhaps they’re doing evil things but they are not moving forward."

AYAOBA🥰 said:

"All this thing na poverty mentality Dey cause am. They are not moving forward and so they don’t want you to move too… iji aye ma gbe won lo."

Omo Oba said:

"Na when my mum start to dey build our own then, she di*d 💔… When the land dey there teetee… Nothing happened to her ooo… now, to build the house come be like wahala for person bai."

latifabiodunoyede said:

"I no go enter where,when my money spent their legit 1milion alamtara kaifa to all my enemies Ajeh,na dem go hear am."

Kinghemie11 said:

"Na my ex cast me for family self but me oo I go enter my own without fear and if I die them lost be that."

Dreamchaser0021💛💛💯 said:

"Na why I no dey let our yoruba people know my movement be that ooo I feel your pain momma same happens to my brother."

eazzylee4 said:

"Person wey sabi pray no suppose dey fear all these things."

@s dollar 658 said:

"I don even furnished my own finished naa to pack enter remaining B4 giving message."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady who was chased out of her father's house 35 years ago had returned home.

Lady surprises mum with mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady had surprised her mother with a mansion nine years after they were chased out of their family house.

The lady revealed that her mum had singlehandedly raised her and her siblings. She secretly built and gifted her mum the house.

A heartwarming video captured the moment the unsuspecting woman was led to the house and handed the keys. Her reaction was so emotional.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng