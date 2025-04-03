The Super Eagles of Nigeria had mixed results in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier in March international break

The 2-0 win against Rwanda in Kigali boosted the country's hopes, while the 1-1 draw vs Zimbabwe deflated it

Head coach Eric Chelle has shared his plans to fulfil his major duty of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has opened up on his plans to help the team qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup despite a mixed result in the March international break.

The Nigeria Football Federation appointed Chelle in January and gave him the main responsibility of turning around the World Cup qualifier despite a poor start.

Eric Chelle during his unveiling as Super Eagles manager in January. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

Nigeria had three points from the opening four games under Jose Peseiro and Finidi George, leaving them in fifth place in Group C of the African qualifying series.

Chelle came in and won the first game of the qualifier with a 2-0 victory over Rwanda, which boosted the chances of qualifying for the 2026 Mundial.

However, a disappointing 1-1 draw against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo threw the hope back in the balance.

The Eagles now sit fourth with seven points, six behind league leaders South Africa, which is seen as their main challenger in group C, with Rwanda, Benin Republic, Lesotho and Zimbabwe completing the group.

Chelle shares 2026 WCQ plans

Head coach Chelle appears to have moved on from the disappointment of the draw against Zimbabwe and has set his sights on the next games and how they would impact the chances of qualification.

The qualifier resumes in September with a home game against Rwanda at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo before a crucial away game against South Africa.

Chelle admits beating South Africa is a must, but the team must overcome the hurdle of beating the Amavubi before thinking about Bafana Bafana.

“It’s an obligation we win in South Africa, but the most important match for us right now is Rwanda in Uyo,” he told SCORENigeria.

“South Africa are a good side, but for that game, we cannot afford to allow them to play. But first, we have to beat Rwanda at home, and then we will focus on the game in South Africa.”

Super Eagles stars before the 2-0 win over Rwanda in Kigali. Photo from @NGSuperEagles.

Source: Twitter

A host of preparation games have been lined up before September, with a friendly match against FIFA-banned Russia expected to be played in June.

According to Daily Post, Nigeria will participate in a four-nation tournament, the Unity Cup in June, with Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago and Jamaica also involved.

However, the NFF have yet to confirm any of these games but are expected to announce the games for the June international break soon.

Chelle told to recall two players

Legit.ng reported that a former Nigerian international told Chelle to recall two players to help the Super Eagles for the 2026 World Cup qualifier in September.

Benedict Akwuegbu noted that the two players’ skills and experience are exactly what the team needs, and Chelle should invite them after overlooking them in March.

