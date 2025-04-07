A Nigerian lady has shared a heartwarming post on X narrating how she always offers a helping hand to alleviate her husband's financial burden

According to her, she once offered a part of her salary to him and even requested to contribute a certain percentage for foodstuffs

While sharing her marital experience, she advised her fellow women to learn to become helpmeets to their partners

A Nigerian lady's heartfelt account of her marriage to the love of her life has touched many online users.

In her post, she shared the ways in which she supports her husband financially and emotionally.

Lady advises married women to help husbands

The lady, who goes by the handle @BlessedGirl001 on X, recounted a specific instance where she offered a portion of her salary to her husband.

Her husband was initially surprised by her offer, but she insisted that their finances should be shared.

She also asked to contribute to household expenses like foodstuffs, which her husband agreed to.

In her post, she emphasised on the importance of partnership and mutual support in marriage.

The lady believes that it is the duty of women to help alleviate the financial burdens of their husbands.

She shared that she prioritises her husband's needs and makes sure to show her love and support in various ways.

According to her, when both partners prioritise each other, their relationship becomes stronger.

Her husband, in turn, has shown appreciation for her support and has never taken her for granted.

In her words:

"One of the things I love my husband for was, after I received my salary after we got married, I informed my husband, he said let me see, I showed him. He said "This is huge! I'm happy for you". I said thank you, kindly send me your account details let me send them to you.

"He was shocked. I was puzzled as to why is he surprised. He said I shouldn't bother. I said no THIS IS OUR MONEY, you should have some of it too. But he insisted I keep them. I also remember pleading with him to allow me contribute certain percentage for the foodstuffs in the house which he gave his consent. Cos why on earth am I working if I can't contribute to things that matters most in our house.

"Although by God's Mercies, we don't pay rent, but I'm willing to pay the rent off without having to even bother him. Men carry so much responsibilities on their shoulders and it is our duty as women to help lessen the burden. That is why we are their helpmeet.

"I have once shared it here how I would send money for no reason to my husband and if he ask me why, I'd say I don't even know why. He would call me a FINISHED WOMAN and I will say "I use am rub body my love". I believe that, as a person, if you marry right, you will always prioritize your partner.

"I put him first in everything, and he has never loved me less. Why on earth should I Lend my husband my own money?? I understand the POWER OF ONENESS, and till tomorrow, my husband can count on me because he knows I'm not stingy to him, he knows my money belongs to him, & his money belongs to us. Unless you marry a woman that understand the basic pillars of marriage, you will marry rubbish."

Reactions as lady speaks on marriage

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the lady's post on X.

Naza Trades said:

"How will your children grow with you if you don't marry early. Let's get married first then we will know how to solve all these issues." Poor planning."

Emmanuel Okeme wrote:

"Why are you everywhere creating a narrative she didn't mention. Guy rest. She is a diamond in the rough, simple. God bless you."

Bigg M said:

"You trying to prove and elusive and not needed point in this context, bro just read, wish her well and bounce."

Dende Buller reacted:

"Omo! So, women like dis still dey? Your home is blessed!"

Sucre Papito said:

"My wife does same things as you. I know how much she earns and she knows how much I make too. Love is a beautiful thing especially when you find your true partner. I am lucky and blessed with a very beautiful and sensible wife. God bless you Oge, and all the good wives out there."

Just Amaka reacted:

"At least you were not invited for a meeting after marriage to list out the things you have to contribute towards or how much you should be bringing in monthly. Most women already know they have to contribute, they don’t need to be told."

Haron Oga said:

"My take on this is that, if my wife is working, she MUST contribute to the welfare of the house. If she is not working, which I’d much prefer, then, I’ll shoulder all the responsibilities."

Datoyo reacted:

"The key is doing this with a sensible man. Some men would drain you out but a good man will appreciate what’s you contribute and won’t let that encourage laziness."

Sylvester Okoro added:

"Sadly, the opposite is the case in many homes, especially when the man is financially limited. Many marriages given the terrible state of the economy are collapsing."

Henry Uzor wrote:

"May God continue to bless both you and your husband! May he bless your entire household! May you both live long for each other! May you continue to prosper & be happy!Continue to play your role as a wife & may God help your husband continue to play his role as a husband!"

Lucky Udoka reacted:

"What a beautiful piece! Others have learnt they shouldn't love their husbands and to maintain loyalty and submission only when he pays for everything and allows them to save their income. Even one babe for UK carry the thing for head. A whole UK where bill dey kpai people."

