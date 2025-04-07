The decision by Sterling Bank to remove all transfer charges has seen an uptick in the number of accounts opened

Leading the rush is former aviation minister Chief Osita Chidoka, who has decided to open an account with the bank

Data shows that nine banks rake in over N922.5 billion in fees as customers decry rising charges

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Former Aviation Minister, Chief Osita Chidoka, is among the Nigerians eager to open a personal account with Sterling Bank, following the bank's decision to eliminate charges on local electronic transactions.

The no-charge transactions apply to customers sending to accounts of Sterling Bank and also to other banks.

Nigerians open accounts with Sterling Bank Photo credit: Bloomberg/contributor

Source: Getty Images

On April 1st, Sterling Bank made headlines by announcing it would remove all local transfer charges on its OneBank platform.

Initially met with skepticism, with many wondering if the announcement was an April Fools' prank, the bank confirmed the policy was genuine and effective immediately.

The bank post on X reads:

"Nigerians are no fools! Enough is enough. No more quiet suffering. We’re doing our part by cancelling transfer fees. Let the other banks copy.

That's right! As of today: Sterling Bank will NOT take any money for itself for: Mobile app, online - 100% free!, Interbank transfers - 100% free!, ATM card issuance - 100% free!"

Ex-minister opens new Sterling Bank account

Guardian reports that Chidoka who had earlier took to social media to share excitement over Sterling Bank's decision to remove local transaction charges, visited the bank's Abuja headquarters on Friday to open a personal account.

He said his decision is a show of support support of the bank's free transactions on e-transfers.

He wrote on X

"Sterling Bank did the math—and still chose the people. They ditched transfer fees.

"On Friday morning, I will open an account at a Sterling Bank branch in Abuja to reward the bank for removing transfer charges, which other banks have refused to do.

"In 2023, I called on the CBN and President Tinubu to ease the burden on Nigerians by stopping the hidden, exploitative charges Nigerians face in the banking system. They didn’t act.

Sterling Bank has shown us a better way. They’ve proven that you can run a profitable, tech-driven, modern bank without extracting rent from the people.

So yes, I’m acting. Opening a Sterling Bank account is a statement of values. A protest against exploitation. And a demand for transparency, innovation, and fairness in Nigerian banking.

Let’s make Friday #OpenSterlingAcct Day. Let your money stand for fairness, transparency, and innovation. Tag your bank. Tag your friends. Tell them: We’ve seen the numbers, and we’re done paying for digital oppression."

Also reacting to Sterling Bank's decision, Dr Joe Abah wrote

"Well done to Sterling bank for canceling the avaricious, unconscionable and indefensible transfer fees that Nigerian banks charge.

"I understand it will cost them some N13 billion in revenue but hope that the loss would be offset by revenue from new Sterling account openings."

CBN’s new move crashes PoS charges

Ealier, Legit.ng reported that PoS operators have adjusted their withdrawal and deposit charges.

The decision follows the implementation of Opay, Moniepoint, and other fintech companies to N50 EMTL fee on every N10,000 deposit in their customers' accounts.

This is part of the Nigerian government's drive to generate additional revenue from digital financial services.

.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng